LG Q6 vs LG G6: What's the difference?

LG has a new smartphone that goes by the name LG Q6 and it will go on sale in Korea at the beginning of August, with key markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas following.

The device is being dubbed a mini G6 thanks to its FullVision display but how else does it compare to the flagship LG G6 handset? We've put the new LG Q6 up against the LG G6 to see how the two devices differ based on their specs.

LG Q6 is smaller and lighter

Both have aluminium builds and bezel-less display

LG G6 is IP68 waterproof

The LG Q6 features an aluminium build and it comes in four of the same colours as the LG G6, comprising Terra Gold, Mystic White, Ice Platinum and Astro Black. It measures 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm and weighs 149g.

The front of the LG Q6 is predominately screen, like the LG G6, with very slim bezels and no physical buttons. When it comes to the back of the device however, the differences between the Q6 and G6 are more noticeable. The Q6 has no fingerprint sensor anywhere on it and there is a single lens camera over a dual setup.

The LG G6 measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 163g, meaning it is larger and heavier than the LG Q6 though a fraction slimmer. It is available in six colour options, features a premium metal and glass build and it is IP68 water and dust resistant.

A lovely screen dominates the front of the device, while the back sees a circular fingerprint sensor beneath a horizontal dual camera setup.

Both have FullVision, 18:9 IPS LCD displays

Larger display and higher resolution on LG G6

LG G6 has Dolby Vision and HDR10

The LG Q6 has a 5.5-inch FullVision display featuring an aspect ratio of 18:9, or 2:1 in simpler terms. It's an IPS LCD display and as we mentioned previously, it is almost entirely bezel-less, with no physical buttons surrounding it.

Its resolution is Full HD+, which results in 2160 x 1080 pixels for a pixel density of 442ppi, meaning it is sharp, but not quite as sharp as the LG G6.

The LG G6 also has a FullVision IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is a little larger than the Q6 though, measuring 5.7-inches and it's resolution is Quad HD+ at 2880 x 1440 for a pixel density of 564ppi.

The bezel-less design is present on this device too, again with no buttons in sight, but LG adds Dolby Vision and HDR10 compliancy to the G6. This means the flagship device is great for watching Mobile HDR compatible content through the likes of Netflix or Amazon Video.

Dual-camera on G6

Both have 5MP front cameras

4K video recording on the G6

The LG Q6 has a single lens rear camera with a 13-megapixel standard-angle sensor, autofocus and an LED flash. The front-facing snapper is a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor that offers facial recognition.

The LG G6 meanwhile, has a dual-rear camera with two 13-megapixel sensors, one standard and one wide-angle. The first of the two sensors has an aperture of f/1.8 and it offers optical image stabilisation and phase detection autofocus, while the second has an aperture of f/2.8 and no autofocus.

The front-facing camera of the LG G6 is 5-megapixels like the Q6, with an aperture of f/2.2 and it is capable of video recording up to 1080p. The rear camera of the G6 is capable of 4K video recording, while the Q6 only offers up to 1080p.

Faster, more powerful hardware in LG G6

MicroSD support on both Q6 and G6

Fast charging and 32-bit audio support on G6

The LG Q6 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chip, supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There will also be two other Q6 models released, one of which will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, while the other will have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Storage can be expanded on all three variants of the Q6 via microSD up to 256GB and each device has Adreno 505 graphics. The LG Q6 has a 3000mAh battery, charged via USB Type-C.

The LG G6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and Adreno 530 graphics, meaning a faster and more advanced platform than its smaller brother. There are three storage options available in the form of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, all of which have microSD support and 4GB of RAM.

There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood of the LG G6, also charged via USB Type-C like the Q6. The LG G6 supports Quick Charge 3.0 however, meaning 50 per cent battery boost in 30 minutes, something the Q6 doesn't appear to offer.

A headphone jack is present on both the LG Q6 and the LG G6, and both offer active noise cancellation, but the G6 also supports 32-bit audio, which the Q6 misses off its spec sheet.

Both Android Nougat with LG software

Similar experience across both likely

G6 may be smoother with a few additional features

The LG Q6 launches on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with LG's software over the top, just like the LG G6 and both have Google Assistant on board.

The software experience should therefore be almost identical across these two devices, though there will likely be a few extra features and functions, like the fingerprint sensor, on board the G6. We'd also expect the G6 to run a little smoother thanks to its more advanced hardware.

LG Q6 likely to be cheaper

LG hasn't announced the price for the Q6 as yet, though it is described as a mid-range handset and it is therefore likely to be cheaper than the LG G6.

The LG G6 launched at £650, though it is now available a little cheaper than that. We'd therefore expect, or hope, the LG Q6 will come in around the £400 mark.

The LG Q6 shares a couple of its bigger brother's traits but the G6 is the superior device. It offers a larger and shaper resolution display, a fingerprint sensor, more advanced hardware in terms of both cameras and processor, a larger battery capacity and a couple of additional features like 32-bit audio and fast charging support.

The LG Q6 is likely to be cheaper than the company's flagship though, and it still offers a huge display within its footprint. It's also slightly smaller and lighter than the G6 so it could be the better option for some, especially those looking to be able to easily use their device one-handed.

The LG G6 is the more powerful device and it's a great one too, while the Q6 means a few compromises but it will tick enough boxes for it to be considered as an alternative for some. We will update this feature when we have a price for the Q6 and more camera details.

