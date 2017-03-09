LG G6 vs OnePlus 3T: What's the difference?

LG announced its 2017 flagship smartphone on 26 February in the form of the G6. The new device brings several exciting features, including a dual-rear camera, 18:9 ratio display and a premium design.

How does it compare to its competition though? This is how the LG G6 stacks up against the OnePlus 3T.

LG G6 is smaller

OnePlus 3T is lighter and slimmer

LG G6 is waterproof

The LG G6 features a glass and metal design, offering rounded corners, very slim bezels around the display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor underneath the dual-lens rear camera setup.

It measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm, weighs 168g and it features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The G6 has a beautiful premium build that far exceeds its predecessor and it is available in Mystic White, Astro Black and Ice Platinum.

The OnePlus 3T also offers a very premium finish, though it opts for all metal, rather than adding glass to the rear. Its fingerprint sensor is positioned at the front of the device within the home button, and it has a large singular camera lens on the rear, with the flash below.

Measuring 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm and weighing 158g, the OnePlus 3T is larger than the G6 in terms of footprint, but it is slightly slimmer and lighter. There is no waterproofing on board, and colour options are Gunmetal and Soft Gold.

LG G6 has a larger display

LG G6 has a higher resolution

LG G6 offers HDR

The LG G6 is all about its display, offering a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a Quad HD+ resolution for a pixel density of 564ppi. It has mobile HDR on board, which supports both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision and it also offers an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 18:9 compared to the more standard 16:9.

The Always-On display from the G5 is on board the G6 too, allowing for quick glance time and notifications symbols without having to turn the display on fully and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The OnePlus 3T has a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Its resolution is Full HD, delivering a pixel density of 401ppi, meaning it is quite a bit softer than the G6, as well as smaller, despite the OnePlus 3T being the larger of the two devices.

There are a couple of extra features on board, including Night Mode Display and it too is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, but there is no HDR support or quick glance notifications. The AMOLED display does mean punchy colours on the OnePlus 3T though, more so than what LCD traditionally offers.

LG G6 has dual 13MP rear cameras

LG G6 has 125-degree wide-angle lens on rear

OnePlus 3T has higher resolution front camera

The LG G6 has a dual-lens rear camera with two 13-megapixel sensors, one of which has a 125-degree wide angle lens that is designed to offer the same field of vision that we see with our eyes. There is optical image stabilisation on board, along with phase detection autofocus and a dual-LED flash.

The OnePlus 3T has a 16-megapixel single rear sensor with an aperture of f/2.0, phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilisation. It offers manual control, Auto-HDR and a feature called Dynamic Denoise.

There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 100-degree wide-angle lens on the LG G6, while the OnePlus 3T has a 16-megapixel front-camera with a slightly wider aperture of f/2.0. Both have video recording capabilities up to 1080p.

Both same processor

OnePlus 3T has more RAM

OnePlus 3T has bigger battery

The LG G6 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, with microSD support. There is a 3300mAh battery running the show, which is charged via USB Type-C with support Quick Charge 3.0.

The OnePlus 3T also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor on board, but it features 6GB of RAM and the choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is no microSD support. It also has a slightly larger battery capacity than the G6 though, at 3400mAh, charged via USB Type-C again with support for Dash Charge, which is OnePlus' version of Quick Charge.

Both the LG G6 and the OnePlus 3T retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both Android

OnePlus 3T has OxygenOS

LG G6 has UX 6.0

The LG G6 features Android Nougat with LG's UX 6.0 software over the top. The software offers a range of features and functions on top of Android, including upscaling content to take advantage of the 18:9 display and several camera options like a Food Mode.

The OnePlus 3T runs on OxygenOS 3.5, which is a customised version of Android. It offers features inspired by Nougat but with a couple of tweaks and additions, such as multi-window view, custom gesture controls and adjustable buttons.

Despite Android being the basis for both user interfaces, the experience will be different on both these devices.

LG hasn't announced how much the G6 will cost as yet, but it is likely to be more than the OnePlus 3T.

The OnePlus 3T starts at £399, while the G6 is likely to cost around £500, or more.

The LG G6 and the OnePlus 3T both have lovely premium designs, along with powerful hardware. They have the same processor, but the OnePlus 3T pulls it out of the bag when it comes to battery and RAM, as well as in terms of the front-facing camera.

The G6 is waterproof though and it also has a fantastic rear camera, as well as a lovely big display in a manageable and compact body. It will be more expensive though, probably by at least £100.

The decision between these two handsets will therefore come down to budget, design or which software experience you are likely to prefer. Both are excellent devices in our opinion so neither should disappoint.