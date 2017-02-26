LG G6 vs LG G5: What's the difference?

The launch of LG's next flagship is finally here, following months and months of rumours and teasers. The new device has made its debut at Mobile World Congress on 26 February, bringing with it a huge display, all new design and some great specs.

Here is how the LG G6 compares to the LG G5.

G6 offers more premium design

G6 waterproof and dustproof

USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack on both

The LG G6 features a metal core with a glass rear, like the Samsung Galaxy S7. It has very slim bezels at the top and bottom of the display and curved corners. The company has completely scaled back the modularity of the G5 and delivered more premium finish in comparison to last year's model.

The new flagship measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 163g, meaning it offers very similar measurements to the G5, which comes in at 149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7mm and 159g. The G6 is also IP68 waterproof and dustproof, which has meant a sacrifice of the removable battery.

The LG G5 has a painted aluminium build, which means it offers a slightly plasticky feeling. The bottom is removable though, allowing for a replaceable battery, along with the addition of LG's Friends modules.

The LG G5 has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, all of which are also present on the LG G6.

G6 offers a larger, sharper display

G6 provides better screen-to-body ratio

G6 offers 18:9 aspect ratio

The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 Quad HD+ LCD display. It is claimed to be the first screen to sport an ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio and it delivers a pixel density of 564ppi, while also incorporating HDR.

LG says the display is ideal for multi-tasking and dual-screen functions and the company also said it will use its In-Touch technology for a more responsive experience.

The LG G5 has a 5.3-inch display with a standard Quad HD resolution that produces a pixel density of 554ppi, meaning despite it being smaller, it has a slightly softer display to the new model. It offers an Always-On screen, which delivers certain notifications without the need to power on the main display, something which is present on the G6 too.

The G5's display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, while the G6 most likely has Gorilla Glass 5 protection, though it hasn't been specified.

G5 has higher resolution front camera

G6 retains dual-rear camera setup, but higher resolution

G5 delivers excellent results

The LG G6 features a dual-rear camera setup like its predecessor, with two 13-megapixel resolution sensors, one of which will offer a 125-degree wide-angle lens. There is also a wide-angle on the front of the device, though slightly narrower at 100-degrees, with a 5-megapixel sensor.

The LG G5's dual rear camera is made up of a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor offering a f/2.0 aperture. Laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation are both on board and it is one of the phone's best attributes, delivering fantastic results.

Accompanying the dual-rear camera is an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. It features an aperture of f/2.0 and it is capable of video recording up to 1080p.

G6 has SD821 chip

Bigger battery on board G6

G5 has a removable battery

The LG G6 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, rather than the latest SD835. There is 4GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, both of which have microSD support.

The G6 also offers wireless charging for its non-removable 3300mAh battery, though this feature will only be available in the US. There will be a Quad DAC on board the G6, though again only available in some countries.

The LG G5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, supported by 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD support. The battery capacity sits at 2800mAh and although there is no wireless charging, the G5 does have a removable battery. Last year's flagship also supports 24-bit audio.

G6 launches on Android Nougat

Google Assistant supported on G6

Similar software experience, but G6 offers new features

The LG G6 will launch on Android Nougat with LG's Optimus UX 6.0 interface over the top. It has been confirmed that LG will also include Google's Assistant, something only found on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices to date.

The LG G5 launched on Android Marshmallow, though it too now runs on Nougat and it also has the LG software over the top. The software and user experience between the G6 and the G5 should therefore be similar, though there will be some extra new and exciting features on the G6 such as enhanced camera software.

The G6 will be able to do things like capture and review photos simultaneously and there will be a new shooting mode that takes full advantage of the 18:9 display for example, something the G5 won't be able to offer.

The LG G6 improves on the G5 in several areas, as is normally the way with a new flagship. It has a better, more premium design, along with a better display and hardware improvements.

The LG G5 took all the right steps when it came to innovation, but the modular design wasn't for everyone, leaving it to fall short of its competition. The LG G6 looks like it could set right the wrongs of its predessor however so fingers crossed everything is as promising in reality as it is on paper.

We will update this feature when we have finalised our review of the G6 to let you know how it performs in the real world compared to the G5.