LG V20 vs LG V10: What's the difference?

LG has announced the successor to its LG V10 in the form of the LG V20 at an event in San Francisco.

The new device is the first smartphone to arrive with Android Nougat straight out of the box and it brings with it some impressive specs.

Question is, how does it compare to the LG V10? We have put the two devices up against each other, spec for spec, to see what the differences are.

The LG V20 offers a full metal design, made from lightweight aluminium and a light silicone-based material. It has MIL-STD 810G drop protection and a nice slim bezel.

On the rear, you'll find a dual-lens camera array with a circular fingerprint sensor positioned below it, while the front sports a singular camera lens setup. The LG V20 measures 159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6mm, weighs 174g and features a removable battery.

The LG V10 features a plastic textured rear with a tile-effect finish. There is one large camera sensor above the circular fingerprint sensor rather than a dual-lens setup, though there are two sensors on the front.

At 159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6mm, the LG V10 is a little larger and thicker than the V20. It is also a little heavier at 192g, but like the new device, it also offers MIL STD 810G drop protection and a removable battery.

The LG V20 has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a Quad HD resolution for a pixel density of 515ppi. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 72.4 per cent.

There is also a secondary display on the V20 measuring 2.1-inches and featuring a resolution of 160 x 1040, which results in a pixel density of 501ppi.

The LG V10 also has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, meaning a pixel density of the same as the V20 at 515ppi. Its screen-to-body ratio is a little less at 70.8 per cent though.

Like the V20, the V10 also offers a secondary display measuring 2.1-inches and offering a resolution of 160 x 1040 pixels.

The LG V20 has a pair of rear cameras that are the same as the LG G5 with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 regular sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle sensor with a 135-degree view.

The 16-megapixel sensor has optical image stabilisation, along with electronic image stabilisation and digital image stabilisation for smooth videos. It also has a hybrid autofocus system on board to detect the scene and pick the best method for quick focusing in all conditions.

The V20 has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/1.9 aperture and 120-degree wide angle lens.

The LG V10 has a 16-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation. There is a 5-megapixel Duo front camera, with an aperture of f/2.2.

The LG V20 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD slot for storage expansion, USB Type-C and as we mentioned previously, a removable battery with a 3200mAh capacity.

The V20 also includes a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC capabilities and enhanced audio capture for videographers with three HD mics and a studio mode to manually control capture.

The LG V10 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 4GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of memory. It too has microSD support and a removable battery, but the capacity is a little smaller at 3000mAh. It is also charged via Micro-USB not USB Type-C.

The LG V20 is the first device to launch on Android's latest software build out of the box, as we mentioned. It will arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat, overlaid with LG's UX 5.0+, which is an upgraded version of the software on the G5.

The V20 will support multi-window display and Google In App, both features of Android 7.0. The second screen functionality has also been enhanced, offering an expanded notifications function that lets you tap a button to open longer messages.

The LG V10 is currently on Android Marshmallow, but it is likely to see an upgrade to Nougat eventually. Whether all the features that can be found on the V20 will appear is not yet known but the experience should be familiar when the update happens.

The LG V20 improves on its predecessor in a number of areas. It offers a more seamless design, a larger battery and a more powerful processor.

Yes, the RAM stays the same, as do the displays in most part, but the V20 also brings better audio capabilities and there's a good chance there will be a big improvement in camera too if the G5 is anything to go by.

Ultimately, the LG V20 appears to offer the improvements you'd expect from a succeeding device, at least that's what the numbers suggest.