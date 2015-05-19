LG G4 Stylus vs LG G4c vs LG G4: What's the difference?

The LG G4 is finally making its way into UK and US hands, with the handset shipping to "key markets" this week. But LG is not finished yet. It has announced a couple of additional smartphones that fit into the LG G4 family: the LG G4 Stylus and LG G4c.

And although they are aimed at slightly different users, they share a common theme; they are both more affordable that the main LG G4 flagship phone.

We're not entirely sure how much they will each retail for, but LG itself claims that they provide a more budget alternative, yet retain all the hallmarks of an LG phone. So what exactly will you be getting for your money?

We've studied the specifications of all three of LG's G4 family to find out the differences between them and hopefully give you some indication of which one you might want to choose if you have a hankering for an LG handset.

The most obvious difference between the three handsets comes in the form of each device's screen and, specifically, their sizes and resolutions. The LG G4 has a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with 538ppi - that's incredibly sharp and crisp.

The resolution drops sharply for the two new models. The LG G4 Stylus has a larger screen, at 5.7-inches, but only a HD IPS display (1280 x 720) so just 258ppi - less than half the visible pixels.

But while the LG G4c is also just HD in resolution, it has a higher pixels per inch count purely by virtue of having a smaller screen size. It has a 5-inch IPS display with 294ppi.

Inside, the gulf in processing is another indication of where costs have been cut to keep the G4 Stylus and G4c prices down. The LG G4 perhaps surprised us on its launch, sporting just the six-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor rather than the octa-core 810, but it is still hands-down more powerful and speedier than the chipsets chosen for the newer models.

The LG G4 Stylus and G4c both come with 1.2GHz quad-core processors (without an indication of manufacturer or type as yet). A 3G version of the Stylus will also be available in certain markets, with a 1.4GHz octa-core chip instead. All other handsets are 4G LTE-enabled.

In terms of RAM, the LG G4 has an impressive 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM, ensuring it moves like the clappers, while the G4 Stylus and G4c each have 1GB of RAM (non-specified).

The main G4 also comes with 32GB of storage space, while the other members of the family have 8GB apiece. However, all three come with microSD card slots for expansion.

LG is proud of its smartphone cameras generally, and the LG G4 sports a 16-megapixel rear snapper with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It also has an impressive 8-megapixel front camera.

The LG G4 Stylus has a 13-megapixel rear camera, while the G4c has an 8-megapixel equivalent. Both come with a 5-megapixel front-facing cam.

Incidentally, the 3G version of the Stylus seems to have the same 8-megapixel rear camera as the G4c.

Physically, all of the G4 models share a similar design aesthetic, although the flagship smartphone has by far the greater number of colour and material options. It can come in genuine leather after all.

Size is a major consideration though, with the three handsets being the equivalent of the three bears in Goldilocks' tale. The smallest one is the G4c, measuring 139.7 69.8 x 10.2mm and weighing 136g. Then there is the LG G4 itself, at 148.9 x 76.1 x 9.8mm (at its thickest point). It weighs 155g.

Finally, the daddy of the trio is the G4 Stylus, measuring 154.2 x 79.2 x 9.6mm and weighing 163g.

All three handsets have removable batteries, which is great for replacement at a later date, and the LG G4 and G4 Stylus both feature 3,000mAh cells. As the G4c has a smaller screen to power, its battery capacity is less at 2,540mAh.

It's clear to see that the more expensive, flagship LG G4 is a superior smartphone. It only gives up point two of an inch to the Stylus in terms of screen size, but has a far greater resolution, build, processor and memory (of both kinds).

However, the Stylus comes with exactly that, LG's Rubberdium Stylus add-on that is handy for taking notes and sketching on the screen. That might make it more attractive to business users, for example.

The LG G4c is a budget device for those who don't want to splash out much and are in the market for something dinkier and less ostentatious.

Of course, the final decision might just come down to how much cash you've got at the time of purchase, and choice is always a great thing to have.