LG G4 vs Motorola Moto X: Hell for leather showdown

LG has officially unveiled its new flagship smartphone sporting a 5.5-inch QHD display, 16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a Snapdragon 808 chipset to keep everything running smoothly.

The company has made a big play on the camera for the G4, adding several new modes, including Manual, that enables the user to have more control over shots and it has also highlighted a new user interface that it claims has been designed for the user.

Perhaps more exciting to some however, is that LG is offering six genuine leather variants for its G4 smartphone. Samsung has played with faux leather on its Note series in the past but faux leather isn't anywhere near the same as real leather. Until now, Motorola was the only other mainstream manufacturer to offer a genuine leather finish so if a leather smartphone is what you are after, here are the differences between the LG G4 and the Motorola Moto X to help you weigh up your options.

The LG G4 measures 148.9 x 76.1mm, while the Motorola Moto X measures 140.8 x 72.4mm so the G4 is slightly larger overall. Both devices have a curved rear, but they are almost identical in measurements at their thickest point. The LG G4 has a thickness ranging from 6.3 to 9.8mm, while the Moto X ranges from 3.8 to 9.9mm.

In terms of weight, the LG G4 hits the scales at 155g, while the Motorola Moto X is 11g lighter at 144g.

The LG G4 will be available in six leather variants comprising black, brown, sky blue, yellow, cream and burgundy, along with three ceramic options. The Motorola Moto X on the other hand is available in 27 finishes, four of which are leather but with its Moto Maker function, there are lots of ways to make your smartphone unique.

Both the LG G4 and the Motorola Moto X offer their own design attributes. LG sticks with what it knows best and delivers a large screen in a relatively compact footprint, along with rear controls, while Motorola goes for simple but effective, with the signature 'M' on the rear as the only branding.

The LG G4 sports a 5.5-inch IPS Quantum display, while the Motorola Moto X has a 5.2-inch AMOLED display on board, so you get a slightly larger screen with the G4, and therefore perhaps justifies its slightly larger footprint.

You'll also get a crisper display on the G4, with LG offering a 2560 x 1440 resolution compared to Motorola's 1920 x 1080 display on the Moto X. This means that the LG G4 has a pixel density of 534ppi compared to the Motorola Moto X's 423ppi. At this size of screen, the difference between the two devices will barely be noticeable to the human eye, but theoretically, the G4 will offer a sharper, crisper display.

The Moto X carries the traits of the AMOLED technology, including deep blacks and vibrant colours and it also offers great viewing angles. LG has claimed its new Quantum display will be 25 per cent brighter, 20 per cent better in terms of colour reproduction and it also says there will be a 50 per cent increase in contrast ratio against an LCD display, so it will be interesting to see which display we prefer when we come to review the G4.

The camera is the area where the G4 is likely to win the points back it may have lost to the Moto Maker feature. As we said previously, LG has really gone for it when it comes to the camera on the G4. There is a 16-megapixel rear snapper with a maximum aperture of f/1.8, which is the largest of its direct rivals, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola Moto X has a 13-megapixel rear camera, with a f/2.25 aperture and a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper by comparison. While LG is a clear winner in the megapixel game, we all know it's not just about the megapixels, but the aperture is interesting as LG claims the new camera on the G4 will allow in 80 per cent more light than a f/2.4 aperture. If this is the case in reality, low light shots on the G4 should be far superior to the Moto X.

Motorola's camera is all about simplicity, delivering a user interface that is free from clutter. It allows you to manually opt for focus and exposure control but low light performance was pretty average and we found it struggled to focus at times, with image noise also quick to appear.

We haven't spent enough time with the G4 to judge the camera just yet, but the new modes sound promising. Offering users the ability to choose shutter speeds and save images in RAW formats is certainly something that will appeal to some so we are looking forward to putting it to the test in the real world when we get it in for review.

Under the hoods of these two devices sit Qualcomm chipsets but the LG G4 has the hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, while the Motorola Moto X features the quad-core Snapdragon 801. The G4 is supported by 3GB of RAM, while the Moto X only has 2GB so taking both these things into consideration, it is likely the G4 will be faster and slicker.

That said, when we reviewed the Moto X, we found the experience matched flagships elsewhere and while that was six months ago now and things move on of course, the Moto X was still a good performer.

The LG G4 will come with 32GB of internal storage but perhaps more importantly, it has a microSD slot for storage expansion. The Moto X on the other hand, is available in 16GB and 32GB internal memory options, as well as a 64GB in the Pure Edition model, but there is no microSD support on any of the Moto X models.

The LG G4 also sports a more promising battery capacity at 3000mAh compared to the 2300mAh of the Moto X, although it does have a bigger display with a higher resolution to power. It's worth mentioning that the G4's battery is removable though, which may appeal to some given that many manufacturers are now moving away from this.

When it comes to software, the LG G4 features Android Lollipop as you would expect, but it has the LG UX 4.0 skin over the top. The Motorola Moto X is closer to a pure Android experience and while there are a couple of Motorola-specific apps, the interface looks like raw Android, unlike LG and other Android flagships.

There are pros and cons to both here. You get some cool features with the LG G4, including Smart Notice that delivers you customised notifications on the weather and your calendar for example, and there are also some useful functions on board, such as Quick Shot for taking a picture by just double tapping the rear volume button.

The Moto X is clean and simple though, not to mention the Motorola devices tend to get the latest version of Android just after the Nexus or GPE handsets. If you're an Android purist, the Moto X will have a lot of appeal.

The LG G4 clearly wins in many areas over the Motorola Moto X, but it is worth bearing in mind that the Moto X is over six months old and at the time of its launch, it was a cracking phone.

The LG G4 is fractionally slimmer at its thickest point, has a larger and sharper display, a faster processor, more RAM, microSD support, more megapixels on both front and rear cameras, and it offers a larger battery capacity.

The Moto X is lighter and slimmer at its slimmest point, plus it offers almost RAW Android, but what may trump everything for some, is its the Moto Maker feature.

When it comes to the leather finish, the Moto Maker gives the Moto X an edge over the G4 as users are able to customise their smartphone more. Both leather variants of these devices are lovely though and we suspect you will be pleased with either option you choose.