  LG G Flex 2 vs LG G Flex: What's the difference?

LG has announced the successor to its curved G Flex smartphone at CES 2015 in Las Vegas. The company said it has "concentrated on the design" rather than deliver "blow out specs" for the new LG G Flex 2 so how do the two devices compare?

We've crunched the numbers and compared our first impressions to let you know what the differences are, and which device is the winner in our eyes for those after a curvy phone.

The LG G Flex 2 is significantly smaller than the original model, measuring 149.1 x 75.3mm compared to 160.5 x 81.6mm and because of its size reduction, it is also 15 per cent lighter at 152g compared to 177g.

You will find the thickest point on the G Flex 2 to be slightly fatter than the LG G Flex however, but the thinnest point is slimmer. The curve on the new device ranges from 7.1mm to 9.4mm, compared to 7.9mm to 8.7mm, so the difference is minimal.

LG has also introduced a better grip to the G Flex 2, as well as faster self-healing capabilities and made the device itself 20 per cent more durable than the original model.

LG has reduced the display size on the LG G Flex 2 from 6-inches to 5.5-inches, and although it hasn't bumped the resolution up to match the LG G3, you still get a pixel increase from the G Flex.

The G Flex 2 comes with a full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel POLED display that delivers a pixel density of 403ppi, compared to the 1280 x 720 POLED display found on the G Flex that has a 245ppi.

The sharpness and level of detail on the G Flex 2 should be much more noticeable when placed against the G Flex as the difference in pixels per inch is quite significant and as there was some pixelation when we reviewed the G Flex, it is good to see an improvement in this area.

The LG G Flex 2 comes with a new, improved camera compared to the G Flex and while both offer a 13-megapixel sensor, LG has improved on some of the features to make it better than the original device.

The G Flex 2 has a 13-megapixel LDAF sensor compared to the G Flex's 13-megapixel AF BSI snapper and you'll also find dual flash, optical image stabilisation and allegedly the fastest laser auto-focus on the new device, as well as better software.

There is a Gesture Shot and View feature that allows you to take a selfie up to 1.5m from your face and dropping your hand to look at the selfie will automatically change the display on the G Flex 2.

LG claims the camera is better than the flagship LG G3 so we're are looking forward to seeing what the improvements bring on the G Flex 2.

Although LG said the G Flex 2 was more about design, it also delivers some powerful specs including an improved processor over the G Flex. The G Flex 2 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor under its hood, while the G Flex ran on the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset. Both have 2GB of RAM.

When it comes to internal memory, both the G Flex 2 and the G Flex have 32GB options, but the new device will also have a 16GB model available. There is also a microSD slot for storage expansion up to 2TB on the G Flex 2, which is certainly an improvement on the lack of one on the G Flex.

The battery has been reduced from 3500mAh on the G Flex to 3000mAh on the G Flex 2, but with a smaller display and the latest Android Lollipop software, the difference shouldn't be too noticeable.

However, the G Flex 2 has had a bump in the charging capacity of the battery with the company claiming you should be able to get 50 per cent of your battery back in 40 minutes so that's good news for the heavy phone users.

The LG G Flex 2 will launch with Android 5.0 Lollipop along with a range of LG software enhancements and while the G Flex is likely to get upgraded eventually, you won't have to wait if you opt for the new model.

The new software features include the selfie feature we mentioned in the camera section, as well as the introduction of one called Glance View, which slowly reveals information on the lock screen when you swipe down a fraction.

The LG G Flex 2 shows considerable improvements compared to its predecessor. You get a more manageable size of device, a better display, improved camera and a more powerful processor, as well as the latest software and expandable storage.

The battery might be smaller on the G Flex 2 than the G Flex, but overall, based on the specs and our first impressions - the new device is full of promise and tops the original in almost every way.