  LG G3 vs Sony Xperia Z2: What's the difference?

LG has taken the wraps off the successor to the LG G2, meaning a new addition has joined the Android flagship party going by the name LG G3.

The new device brings a number of exciting features with it but is it enough to take on its competition? We have crunched the numbers to see how it compares to the Sony Xperia Z2 and which out of these devices will walk away with the crown.

The LG G3 is the first of the Android flagships to bring with it a QHD display so the 5.5-inch screen puts out a 2560 x 1440 resolution that offers a pixel density of 538ppi.

The Sony Xperia Z2 on the other hand sits in the 5.2-inch screen category and pushes out a 1920 x 1080 resolution, meaning a 423ppi.

Ultimately, the LG G3 is going to have a sharper, crisper image compared to the Sony Xperia Z2 thanks to the increase in pixels per inch but we were impressed with the Sony offering when we switched the X-Reality feature off so it will be interesting to see how they compare side-by-side.

The design of these two devices is significantly different with the LG G3 opting for a metal finish compared to the tempered glass and aluminium trim of the Sony Xperia Z2. The Sony offering comes in purple, white and black while the LG G3 has opted for gold, gunmetal, red, purple and white options.

The LG G3 measures 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm and weighs 149g compared to the 146.8 x 73.3 x 8.2mm build and 163g weight of the Sony Xperia Z2.

The LG G3 display is 0.3-inches larger but you only have to go up just over a millimetre in width and less than a millimetre in height and thickness from the Sony Xperia Z2 to get it, which is quite an achievement on LG's part.

The LG G3 is also lighter than the Sony Xperia Z2 but in Sony's defence, you do get IP55 and IP58 waterproofing with the Xperia Z2 so if you are prone to dropping your device down the toilet or in puddles, the Sony offering is probably better option for you.

When it comes to performance, you will find a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset under the hood of the LG G3 and a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor in the Z2. It might be a fraction less powerful, but the Sony packs in 3GB of RAM compared to the LG G3's 2GB. An LG G3 with 3GB of RAM will be offered as a variant, the company revealed, but it could be restricted to certain regions so we'll presume it's not the common version until we find out more.

The extra RAM could mean the Sony Xperia Z2 performs slightly better when it comes to the more demanding tasks but we would have to test it when we get it in for full review to see how it compares. We found the Sony Xperia Z2 packed in plenty of power when we reviewed it so we expect the LG G3 to do the same.

In terms of storage, the Sony Xperia Z2 has a 16GB internal memory compared to the LG G3's maximum 32GB internal storage (also available in 16GB) but both support microSD for further storage expansion up to 128GB.

While the camera is a feature that can't really be compared without a full review of both devices in question, looking at the numbers alone presents a 13-megapixel rear snapper on the LG G3 and a 20.7-megapixel camera on the Sony Xperia Z2.

Both devices are capable of 4K video capture and the Sony offers a 2.2-megapixel offering on the front, while the LG G3 opts for a 2.1-megapixel.

As with all the flagship Android smartphones, the Sony Xperia Z2 and the LG G3 both have their own camera features with the Xperia Z2 offering functions such as red-eye reduction and burst mode and the LG G3 bringing OIS technology, a laser beam for focusing and hand gestures for remote selfies.

We were impressed with the camera performance on the Xperia Z2 and less impressed with the LG G2's offering when we reviewed them so it will be interesting to see how the LG G3 performs.

The LG G3 offers a 3,000mAh removable battery compared to the 3,200mAh battery capacity found on the Sony Xperia Z2.

The Sony offered a solid battery life when we reviewed it and given its slightly larger offering, it should mean it lasts a little longer than the LG G3, especially with the larger screen and extra resolution LG's has to power. Although LG has claimed the battery has been designed to take this into account.

The removable aspect of the battery in LG's case could be a decider for some however as it will mean you can carry around a spare just in case you have an extra long day ahead, whereas you will need to find a plug if you choose the Sony.

The LG G3 is the winner when it comes to display and storage, with a bigger and higher resolution screen and more internal memory than the Sony.

However, the Sony has a higher megapixel camera on board, a little extra RAM and a larger capacity battery so if any of these are important to you, the Sony will probably be your choice.

The same usual connectivity options are available on both, with NFC and Wi-Fi on board, but the designs of these two devices are dramatically different.

If you want a waterproof, solid device then the Sony Xperia Z2 is likely to be the one for you but if you prefer a metal design that offers almost all screen then the LG G3 is a good bet.