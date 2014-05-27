  LG G3 vs LG G2: What's the difference?

The much-rumoured LG G3 has finally arrived, succeeding the seven month old LG G2 as LG's next flagship device.

It packs a number of new and exciting features into it, along with a slightly refreshed design but it sticks with the LG G2's distinguishing features offering the rear volume rockers and slim bezel around the display.

We have put old and new against each other to see how they compare and help you work out whether it is worth trading your LG G2 in for the brand-spanking new LG G3.

The display is the biggest difference between the two devices with the LG G3 not only offering a 0.3-inch bigger screen compared to the LG G2's 5.2-inch offering, but also a big step up in resolution.

The LG G3 features a QHD display that means a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and a whopping 538ppi compared to the Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution screen on the LG G2 that has a pixel density of 423ppi.

There is a big difference in display and the extra pixels per inch will mean the LG G3's display should be even more impressive and sharper than its predecessor.

The design of the two devices is similar but certainly not the same.

The LG G2 opts for a plastic finish compared to the brushed metal of the LG G3 and you'll also find a few more exciting colours with the new flagship including gold, gunmetal and white options.

The signature rear buttons of the LG G2 remain but they have had a redesign on the LG G3 offering a sleeker look, and there has also been the introduction of the dual LED flash.

The LG G3 measures 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm and weighs 149g compared to the LG G2 that sets the tape measure at 138.5 x 70.9 x 9.1mm and the scales at 143g.

Therefore while you will get a slightly taller and wider device with the LG G3, unsurprisingly given that the screen is bigger, you will get a ever so slightly narrower device too.

Most new devices improve on the handset or tablet they are succeeding in terms of performance and the LG G3 is no different, sporting the latest 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 2GB of RAM under its hood. An LG G3 with 3GB of RAM will be offered as a variant, the company revealed, but it could be restricted to certain regions so we'll presume it's not the common version until we find out more.

The LG G2 comes with the previous 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM so the upgraded processor should mean the LG G3 will offer an improvement on performing heavy duty tasks and possibly even battery life.

The LG G3 also adds a microSD slot for storage expansion of its 16GB or 32GB internal memory, which is a welcomed addition from the LG G2 that was only available in 16GB and 32GB variants with no room for expansion unless you lived in Korea and had that version.

The LG G3 offers a 13-megapixel rear camera with OIS technology, just like the LG G2 but the company has added a few features to the new device.

Apart from claiming to have improved the OIS technology, users should be able to focus quicker as LG has added a laser beam to help and selfies can be taken remotely with a hand gesture, which is quite cool as the awkward arm won't be in every shot.

We weren't overly impressed with the camera on the LG G2 when we reviewed it compared to its competition so we will be looking closely at the LG G3's when we get it in, especially as it is now capable of 4K recording.

You will find a 2.1-megapixel front facing snapper on both the LG G3 and the LG G2 so there has been no difference or change there.

The LG G3 has a 3,000mAh battery capacity, which is the same as the capacity offered by the LG G2 so the company has chosen to stick with its guns here.

We found the LG G2 had a decent battery life when we reviewed it and we would expect the LG G3 to have similar given it is the same.

All the connectivity options also remain the same so you will still find all the usuals on board including NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The LG G3 is no doubt a step up from the LG G2 with its higher resolution display, more premium thinner build, upgraded processor and expandable storage.

However, it is a bigger device than the LG G2 and its 5.5-inch display is almost blurring the lines between phone and phablet, which might not be to everyone's liking.

The LG G2 was a fantastic device and the LG G3 seems to make for a good successor based on the numbers, but we will let you know what we think based on the device when we get it in for full review.