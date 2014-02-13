  LG G Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 3: What's the difference?

LG has launched the LG G Pro 2 smartphone/phablet in Korea and plans to release it further afield in the near future. Whether that means it will be coming to the UK is yet to be seen - after all, the original Optimus G Pro didn't. It is likely to make its way on to US shores however, and other European countries.

So there will be a decision to be made by those looking for more real estate on their Android phones. And while there are a few other likely candidates, we suspect the biggest rival to the G Pro 2 will be an existing handset from the same country of origin, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

LG and Samsung are age old foes in the consumer electronics market, so let's have a look at the specs of these devices to see who comes on top in this particular fist fight.

As large a screen as the Galaxy Note 3 has, the LG G Pro 2 tops it. LG's new phablet has a mighty 5.9-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution - which comes in at 373 pixels per inch. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3's screen is 5.7-inches and 1920 x 1080. However, because it gives ground on size a little, it has a slightly improved 386ppi. But that's very unlikely to make much of a difference to the naked eye.

What might make more of a difference, in colour saturation at least, is that the Samsung device uses an AMOLED display, while LG uses IPS LCD tech in its handset.

Remarkably, the LG Pro 2 is larger than the Galaxy Note 3 when seen front-on. It's identical in thickness though.

The Pro 2 measures 157.9 x 81.9 x 8.3mm while the Note 3 is 151.2 x 79.2 x 8.3mm. Those with bigger hands might prefer the larger LG device, especially as the larger real estate allows for a larger screen, as previously detailed.

It weighs bit more, but at 172g to 168g the difference is fractional.

Both phablets have the same camera capabilities. Both are 13-megapixel, both use LED flashes and both offer 4K video recording.

The front-facing camera is minutely improved on the LG handset, in listed specification at least, because it uses a 2.1-megapixel sensor in preference to Samsung's claimed 2-megapixel.

We can only call it a tie in processing stakes too, as both phablets are driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset. The Galaxy Note 3 lists a 2.3GHz quad-core chip however, over LG's 2.26GHz quad-core equivalent. That might come down to just semantics though.

Both come with 3GB of RAM too.

There's definitely a trend occuring here. Both devices have a 3,200mAh battery inside. The difference in lifespan will come down to software demands and the alternative screen technologies. That can only really be determined during a real-world test.

The Galaxy Note 3 gains a minor upper hand in storage stakes, as a 64GB model is available. The LG G Pro 2 is (currently) available in only 16GB and 32GB variants. Both devices have a microSD card slot for expansion.

This one goes to LG. It will ship the LG G Pro 2 with Android 4.4 KitKat, while the Galaxy Note 3 is still awaiting an update from 4.3 Jelly Bean. When that update arrives is down to carrier and location.

To be honest, when going head to head in specs there's very little to choose between the two massive devices. What it will really boil down to is software preference, with each company filling its phablets with homemade applications aplenty.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 has the S Pen stylus, while the LG G Pro 2 is more a traditional phone - albeit a mahoosive one. And the Note has a faux leather back. If that matters.

Other than that, both are LTE 4G devices, both have NFC and both look pretty cool in our eyes. We'll have to give the Pro 2 a whirl in our test labs before we can make a definitive judgement call. We've reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 already, but will have to wait to see what happens with the LG G Pro 2 in terms of a more global release.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 review