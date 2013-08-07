LG G2 vs SGS4: What's the difference?

The LG G2 has arrived with a tonne of high-end and attractive specs, so we thought it would be worth comparing it to another top-of-the-range smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S4.

This breakdown will see specifically whether it's worth sticking with Samsung's popular Galaxy S line or siding with LG. After all, LG has had a bit of success in the past year with its mid-range Nexus 4. If you want to see what else LG has to offer, especially when pitted against the Samsung, read on.

Display

There's not too much of a difference here, as the LG G2 features an only 0.2-inch larger HD (IPS LCD) display than the Samsung Galaxy S4. However, the Samsung Galaxy S4's Super AMOLED HD display offers a 441ppi, which of course trumps the 423ppi of the LG G2. So, whether watching video or browsing Pocket-lint, text and images are going to look slightly more crisp with the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Specs

The new LG G2 features the top-of-the-line 2.26GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, where as the Samsung Galaxy S4 houses the older 1.9GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 (depending on region). Thus, if you want to do things like watch 4K movies while on the go, you're going to want to get the LG G2.

Both devices offer 2GB of RAM. As for internal storage, you can get 16GB or 32GB with the LG G2. The Samsung Galaxy S4 has the same internal storage options, but it also goes up to a whopping 64GB. That's a great option for power users who have a huge library of favourite apps.

Finally, yet importantly, there's battery life. Simply put: the Samsung Galaxy S4 has a 2,600mAh battery, while the LG G2 has a 3,000mAh battery. It's not too much of a difference, but extra battery oomph is never a bad thing.

Camera

The LG G2 and Samsung Galaxy S4 also go head-to-head in terms of camera specs on both the front and back. They equally feature a 13-megapixel-rear shooter and a 2-megapixel-front shooter.

The LG G2 rear camera comes with optical image stabilisation, helping to reduce the chances of a blurry shot, while the Samsung Galaxy S4 has digital image stabilisation, among other things.

Software

The LG G2 comes with Android 4.2.2, and it's not a stock Android experience. It has a lot of add-ons such as Plug & Pop, which auto-recommends multimedia apps upon plugging in headphones, as well as Answer Me for answering a call by putting the phone against your head.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S4 has a bevy of enhancements - thanks to Samsung's TouchWiz user experience. It has extended eye-tracking features, as well as a new Smart Scroll tool that can be used to scroll while looking at the screen, by slightly tilting the phone. There's even Smart Pause, which allows the video player to pause videos when you're not looking at the screen.

These are all software tweaks that many Nexus users find gimmicky. If you want pure Android 4.3 Jelly Bean without an overlay or all the bells and whistles that sensors can provide, check out the Nexus 4. Pocket-lint even did a comparison run-down of the LG G2 pitted against the Nexus 4.

Read: LG G2 vs Nexus 4: What's the difference?

Extras

The Samsung Galaxy S4 provides microSD card support - unlike the LG G2. However, both devices feature NFC and LTE. The LG G2 also uniquely comes with LTE-A. That's the next generation of 4G chipsets, but it's currently only likely to benefit US consumers.

Conclusions

The Samsung Galaxy S4 released in April as the latest addition to the popular line of Samsung's Galaxy S smartphones, and it upped the ante with a larger 5-inch 1080p display, 2600 mAh battery, Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and a Snapdragon 600 processor.

Those were the best of the best in April, but now the LG G2 has come along with better specs in regard to display size, processor and battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S4 pulls ahead only with display resolution and internal storage.

In other words, the best phone really comes down to your personal preference and usage needs. However, if LG were to ever offer a Google Edition of the device, then the LG G2 would be a rather enticing option for Nexus 4 lovers looking to own a more high-end (yet still pure Android) handset.