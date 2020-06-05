Huawei's P30 and P30 Pro are both beautiful smartphones, available in fabulous finishes, even if the P40 is now on the scene. The P30 has a flat display and a triple camera on the rear, while the P30 Pro has a curved display and a quad camera system on the back.

Both offer a metal frame sandwiched between glass panels, delivering a premium result as you'd expect from a flagship phone. While glass looks fabulous though, it's not the most durable. That's where a case comes in, protecting your Huawei P30 or P30 Pro to make sure it looks as great one year on.

Here are some of the best P30 and P30 Pro cases we have found so far.

Huawei offers its own official cases for the P30 and P30 Pro, including the Silicone Case, available for both models. The Silicone Case comes in six colour options and features precise cut outs for all ports and features.

Krusell offers a couple of cases for the P30 and P30 Pro, though the Sandby Cover (pictured) is only available for the Pro model. All ports and features have cutouts for easy access and the Sandby Cover comes in two colour options.

Ringke has a number of cases for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, including the Fusion-X for the Pro model (pictured). It has MIL-STD 810G drop protection, along with a special technology to make sure the case remains clear so you can see your device in full view.

Snakehive offer a Leather Wallet for both the P30 and P30 Pro. It comes in four colours and it has three card slots inside, along with a larger slot for notes.

Speck offers its Presidio Stay Clear case for both the P30 and P30 Pro. The case has a two-layer design and protects your device from drops up to 8-foot.

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case for the Huawei P30 has air cushion technology to protect the device's corners and a flexible TPU bumper to protect the screen.

