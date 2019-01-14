Huawei P30 vs P30 Pro: Which should you consider buying?

Huawei is rumoured to announce the P30 and P30 Pro in the next couple of months. The P30 is set to replace the P20, while the P30 Pro is destined to succeed the P20 Pro, but how will they differ from each other?

Here are the differences and similarities expected for the P30 and P30 Pro, based on the rumours. Which will be the right one for you?

Processor

Software experience

Waterdrop notch

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are both expected to run on the same processor - likely the Kirin 980 - and they will both have the same software UI and experience too - Android 9.0 with EMUI over the top.

Rumours suggest both the P30 and P30 Pro will also have a water drop notch at the top of their displays, like the OnePlus 6T, and renders present no fingerprint sensor on either device, which could mean in-display sensors for both.

Both the P30 and the P30 Pro are expected to offer similar design details, with metal frames sandwiched between glass panels, though finish options may differ between the models. We're also hoping for official IP ratings on both models.

Whilst the design language and software experience is expected to be similar across both the P30 and P30 Pro, there are a number of differences reported for the two models.

P30 Pro: 6-inch plus expected

P30: Around 5.8-inch screen

The Huawei P30 is expected to come with a 5.8-inch display, or thereabouts, while the P30 Pro is expected to come with a larger 6-inch plus screen. Even if Huawei opts for larger on both handsets, the P30 Pro is still presumed to have a bigger display than the P30.

P30: 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.5mm rumoured

P30 Pro: Likely to be larger

The physical size of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro is likely to be different too. Rumours suggest the P30 will measure 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.5mm and while the P30 Pro's measurements have not been detailed in leaks as yet, we're expecting it to be larger than the standard model to accommodate the larger display.

Triple system expected for P30

Quad system expected for P30 Pro

The main difference between the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro is likely to be the rear cameras, as was the case with the P20 and P20 Pro. Leaks suggest the P30 will have a triple rear camera system, while the P30 Pro could have a quad rear camera system like the Samsung Galaxy A9.

Specific camera sensor details are thin on the ground at the moment but it is expected that Leica will feature in some form on the two models as it did with the Mate 20 Series. Either way, great things are expected for the P30 Pro in the camera department, while expectations will be a little lower for the P30.

P30 Pro: 6GB+ RAM expected

P30 Pro: Around 4000mAh battery expected

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are likely to have the same Kirin 980 processor but the Pro model is expected to offer more RAM and a larger battery capacity.

The P30 Pro is also expected to offer the same wireless charging capabilities as the Mate 20 Pro, though it is hoped the P20 model will adopt this too.

For now, everything is guesswork but it's safe to assume the Huawei P30 Pro will be superior to the P30. This superiority is likely to come in the form of a more advanced camera system, more RAM, a larger battery capacity, a larger display and more exciting finish options.

The P30 Pro will also no doubt be more expensive than the standard P30. In 2018, there was a £200 difference between the P20 and P20 Pro so we'd expect similar for the P30 and P30 Pro.

This feature will be updated as more rumours appear, as well as with the official details when they arrive.