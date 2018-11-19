You've just got yourself a Mate 20 Pro or Mate 20 Lite, but that's not the end of your journey. Have you thought about adding some accessories to make your new Huawei phone shine even more. whether it's taking advantage of the wireless charging capabilities or connecting it to a speaker, Carphone Warehouse has you covered.

We only had good things to say about the Mate 20 Pro when we got it in the Pocket-lint office for review, so if you've bought one, and we highly recommend you do, here are three fantastic accessories to really make it sing.

• View offer on Carphone Warehouse

Place your Mate 20 Pro on this charger and you don't need to connect a wire to charge your phone. It sounds like a small thing, but it's not. Now, your phone is on the desk in front of you but you can pick it up to change the music track you're playing, or check an email or launch an app or… well, all the things we do with our phones each day. And each time you don't have the faff of plugging and unplugging a cable. It quickly changes the way you use your phone, or even the way you charge it. No waiting for the battery to run low, a quick charge a few times a day is easier than ever with this charging pad.

• View offer on Carphone Warehouse

Sometimes it's good to share your music. And the easiest way to do that, by far, is with a speaker. The UE Boom 2 looks good and comes in several colours. It attaches to your Huawei Mate 20 Pro wirelessly, by Bluetooth and has a battery that lasts for 15 hours, delivering clear, punchy audio for that time. What's more, it's waterproof, so you can use it poolside or in the bathroom. You don't even need the phone right next to it as it has a range of 30 metres.

• View offer on Carphone Warehouse

A car charger means you can arrive at your destination with your phone, or other gadgets, fully charged. And if you're using the Mate 20 Pro as a navigation device, you'll know that GPS can drain a battery quickly. This charger plugs into your car's 12V charging port and has a USB connector into which you can plug the Huawei's charging cable. Of course, it works with other USB-chargeable devices, too, like a tablet, a camera or a smartwatch. Great for extra peace of mind when you have a long journey especially.

If you don't need anything as "Pro" as the Mate 20 Pro, then you can opt for the Lite model. Here are two great accessories from Carphone Warehouse to help get even more from the Huawei smartphone.

• View offer on Carphone Warehouse

Wireless headphones give a sense of freedom that wired headphones cannot. Plus, the earbuds supplied with more or less any phone may be good, but you can almost always improve things with a decent pair of on-ear headphones. These ones have NFC built in so pairing with your Mate 20 Lite is simple and near-instantaneous. Wireless headphones need batteries to work - the one in this gadget lasts for up to 20 hours, so you needn't run out of music, even if you're flying to Australia!

• View offer on Carphone Warehouse

Sometimes, you need a different way to hold your phone. When you're sending a quick text, for instance. The PopSockets Grip fixes to the back of your Mate 20 Lite and sits almost flush to it, adding very little bulk and even less weight. Then, when you need it, pull it up and it sits at just the right height to let you slip your fingers in comfortably and hold the phone securely. It's the sort of accessory that, once used, you may find it hard to manage without. Choose from different colours and patterns - the one with pineapples is especially cute.