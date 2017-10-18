Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs Mate 9: What's the difference?

Huawei announced the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design at an event in Munich on 16 October. The big-screened devices follow on from last year's Mate 9 but they bring a number of differences with them.

We have compared the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro to the Mate 9 so you can see how the three devices stack up against each other, what the similarities are, what has changed and how they all compare.

Mate 10 Pro is slimmest and lightest

Mate 10 Pro is waterproof

Mate 10 and Mate 9 both retain 3.5mm headphone jack

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both feature metal frames with a robust tempered glass rear and dual camera setups. The Mate 10 measures 150.5 x 77.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 186g, and it has a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and home button.

The Mate 10 Pro meanwhile, is the narrower, slimmer and lighter of the new devices, measuring 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9mm and weighing 178g. It has a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor with no physical button on the front and it is also IP67 water and dust resistant, which the Mate 10 isn't.

The Mate 9 features a full metal body that measures 156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 190g, making it the largest and heaviest of the three devices being compared here. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor like the Mate 10 Pro, but it offers no water or dust IP rating.

The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both come in four colours, though only two are the same, while the Mate 9 comes in five colours, with two the same as the Mate 10 and one the same as the Mate 10 Pro. All three devices being compared here feature USB Type-C for charging, but only the Mate 9 and Mate 10 have a 3.5mm headphone jack, with the Mate 10 Pro ditching it.

Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro have HDR10

Mate 10 has highest resolution

Mate 10 Pro has largest screen and 18:9 ratio

The Huawei Mate 10 has a 5.9-inch FullView display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an LCD panel. It offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 for a pixel density of 499ppi.

The Mate 10 Pro has a slightly larger 6-inch FullView display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and an OLED panel, meaning colours should be punchier on the Pro device. The resolution is lower than the Mate 10 however, at 2160 x 1080 pixels, for a pixel density of 402ppi.

The Mate 9 has a 5.9-inch display like the Mate 10 and it too offers a 16:9 aspect ratio and an LCD panel. Its resolution is lower than the Mate 10 however, at 1920 x 1080 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 373ppi. It's also not a FullView display like the newer devices.

The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro also offer HDR10, while the Mate 9 doesn't, making their screens compatible with HDR content from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video.

All three have dual-rear cameras

All three have 8MP front camera

Wider aperture on Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro

The Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro both come with Leica-branded dual-rear cameras, comprised of a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor.

The two sensors both have an f/1.6 aperture and there is optical image stabilisation, a dual-LED flash and a combination of phase detection autofocus, laser detection autofocus, depth autofocus and contrast autofocus on board. Both the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro have an 8-megapixel front camera with fixed focus and an aperture of f/2.0.

The Mate 9 also offers a dual-rear camera with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, but the aperture of the lenses is narrower at f/2.2. Optical image stabilisation is on board again, along with the 4-in-1 Hybrid Focus system, though the Mate 9 has a dual-tone flash rather than dual-LED.

On the front, the Mate 9 offers an 8-megapixel front camera like the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro but it has a wider aperture of f/1.9 and autofocus over fixed.

All three devices are capable of 4K video recording from their rear cameras.

More advanced processor on Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro

More RAM on Mate 10 Pro

All have 4000mAh battery

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both run on the Kirin 970 chip with Mali-G72 GPU. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage supporting the processor in the Mate 10 and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the Mate 10 Pro.

The Mate 10 offers microSD support for storage expansion, while the Mate 10 Pro has no microSD support. Both come with a 4000mAh battery and both have fast charging support.

The Mate 9 meanwhile, features the Kirin 960 chip under its hood, coupled with Mali-G71 graphics. There is 4GB of RAM like the Mate 10, and there is 64GB of internal storage with microSD support for storage expansion. Like the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the Mate 9 has a 4000mAh battery capacity.

Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro on Android Oreo

Mate 9 due an update to Oreo soon

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro run on Android Oreo with the EMUI 8.0 skin over the top, while the Mate 9 launched on Android Nougat with the EMUI 5.0 software.

The Mate 9 is currently in beta testing for the Android Oreo update however, with a release expected four weeks after the Mate 10 goes on sale so expect it around end of November. Following the update, the user experience between these three devices should be very similar.

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both offer improvements over the Mate 9, including design, processor, camera and display enhancements.

The Mate 10 Pro adds a couple of bonus extras, such as IP67 waterproofing, a more exciting display with its 18:9 aspect ratio, more RAM and more storage, but it has a lower resolution than the Mate 10 and it doesn't offer microSD support for storage expansion.

Naturally, both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will be more expensive than the Mate 9, but you should notice the difference in performance and design.