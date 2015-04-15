Huawei P8 vs Huawei P8Max: What’s the difference?

Huawei may have dropped the Ascend name but it's continued to up the quality of its smartphones and unleashed not one but two variants in the P8 and P8Max.

The Huawei P8Max is a whopper of a smartphone, or a small tablet depending on how you look at it, with a 6.8-inch display. But its specs are big on the impress scale too.

So how does the Huawei P8 stand up to the massive Huawei P8Max?

When the small option on a smartphone screen is 5.2-inches you know the bigger one is going to be silly large. So while the P8 gets a decent 5.2-inch screen its big brother the P8Max comes with a ridiculous 6.8-inch display.

The 6.8-inch display would be all good and well, as a tablet, but it's still got the same 1080p resolution as the P8. That means while the P8 has 424ppi the P8Max has just 326ppi. It's not terrible, but it's not great either.

The Huawei P8Max is a little chunkier at 6.8mm thick but we'd still say that's impressive even when compared to the P8 at 6.4mm thin.

Under the hood of the P8 is a HiSilicon Kirin octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM.

Huawei hasn't released the clock speeds for each handset yet but the P8 appears to have the same specs as the P8Max when it comes to power.

Although the P8Max pips the P8 when it comes to storage. Not only does it offer 64GB onboard, over the 16GB of the P8, but also offers microSD expansion for a further 128GB.

The Hauwei P8 wins hands-down on the camera front with its 13-megapixel snapper with class-leading optical image stabilisation, "light painting" functions and RGBW sensor.

The Huawei P8Max also has a 13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation and dual-tone flash. It's only other accolade is an ability to link to other cameras and shoot from varying angles for a 3D photo of sorts.

The P8 has an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera while the P8Max has 5-megapixels.

The Huawei P8, with its smaller 5.2-inch screen has a plentiful 2,680mAh battery but that's not enough for the might of the P8Max.

The P8Max comes with a hefty 4,260mAh battery powering that expansive 6.8-inch display. Presumably the octa-core should offer battery efficiency but you're looking at tablet style consumption with a screen that large. Huawei says you should be able to stream video for 10 hours straight before the battery dies.

On the OS front the two handsets are identical both running Android 5.0 skinned with the Huawei Emotion 3.1 UI.

The Huawei P8 comes with Dual-SIM both capable of supporting 4G while the P8Max in single SIM but does offer 4G LTE up to 300Mbps.

The P8 comes in Mystic Champagne and Titanium Grey colours while the P8Max will be available in Luxurious Gold, Mystic Champagne and Titanium Grey.

