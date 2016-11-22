HTC 10 Evo vs HTC 10: What's the difference?

HTC has announced the HTC 10 Evo, adding another beautiful metal unibody smartphone to its portfolio.

The HTC 10 Evo carries many of the same specs as the Sprint-exclusive HTC Bolt, but how does it compare to the flagship HTC 10?

Read on as we run down the specs of these two premium devices.

HTC 10 Evo has a flat back, IP57 rating

HTC 10 has 3.5mm headphone socket

The HTC 10 Evo and the HTC 10 both offer solid, premium, designs with all-metal construction and a lovely chamfered finish at the edges. Both have fingerprint sensors on the front, a large circular camera on the rear and USB Type-C at the bottom.

The HTC 10 Evo has a dual-LED flash positioned above the antenna line on the rear, while the HTC has the dual flash and laser focusing to the right of the camera lens, distinguishing the two devices.

The HTC 10 Evo is also slightly bigger and weighing, measuring 153.9 x 77.2mm and weighing 174g compared to the HTC 10's 145.9 x 71.9mm body and 161g weight. The HTC 10 Evo has a thickness of 8.3mm, while the HTC 10's thickest point is 9mm, mostly due to the latter device having a curved design and the former being flat.

The killer difference, however, is that the HTC 10 Evo has an IP57 rating, making it water resistant, something that the HTC 10 can't claim.

HTC 10 Evo: 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 534ppi

HTC 10: 5.2-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 564ppi

The HTC 10 Evo features a 5.5-inch Super LCD 3 display with a Quad HD resolution resulting in a pixel density of 534ppi. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which is said to be better at resisting knocks and tumbles, with a slight curve to the edge.

The HTC 10's display is slightly smaller than the Evo at 5.2-inches. It opts for a Super LCD 5 display but sticks to the 2560 x 1440 resolution, squeezing a few more pixels in per inch at 564ppi. It too is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The HTC 10 Evo obviously offers more space, but the HTC 10 display looks much better, offering better vibrancy and colour, as well as having a higher pixel density due to its smaller size. Fans of big will go for the Evo, but the 10

HTC 10 Evo: 16MP, f/2.0, PDAF, OIS rear; 8MP front

HTC 10: 12MP, f/1.8, laser AF, OIS rear; 5MP front

The HTC 10 Evo has a 16-megapixel rear camera that offers an aperture of f/2.0 and a 28mm focal length. There is phase detection autofocus on board for 0.3-second focusing, along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and manual control over most of the settings.

The HTC 10 has a 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.55µm pixels, an f/1.8 aperture and a 26mm focal length with an 80-degree wide angle. It uses laser autofocus but it too has OIS and manual control, along with RAW capture, like the HTC 10 Evo.

In terms of front-facing snappers, the HTC 10 Evo has an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture, 29mm focal length and Auto HDR. The HTC 10 opts for a 5-megapixel camera with 1.34µm pixels, a wider f/1.8 aperture and a 23mm focal length with a 86-degree wide angle. It also has Auto HDR, but it adds OIS too.

HTC 10 Evo: Qualcomm Snapdragon 810, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD

HTC 10: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD

The HTC 10 Evo has 2015's Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. MicroSD is supported up to 2TB and there is a 3200mAh battery on board too.

The HTC 10 opts for this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, 4GB of RAM and provides storage options of 32GB or 64GB. Both have expandable storage via microSD up to 2TB and Marshmallow's Flex storage is supported. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Both the HTC 10 Evo and the HTC 10 offer Hi-Res Audio support. The HTC 10 Evo has HTC's BoomSound Adaptive Audio and comes with BoomSound Adaptive Audio Hi-Res earphones, while the HTC 10 has BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition, Dolby Audio and Hi-Res audio headphones. However, the HTC 10 Evo uses USB Type-C for its headphones, not 3.5mm.

Both devices come with Hi-Res headphones in the box.

HTC 10 Evo: Android 7.0 with HTC Sense

HTC 10: Android 6.0 with HTC Sense

The HTC 10 Evo runs on Android 7.0 with HTC Sense, while the HTC 10 runs on Android 6.0 with HTC Sense, though it will be updated to the latest software fairly soon.

The HTC Sense bloatware has been significantly refined in comparison to previous devices, offering users a close to pure Android experience with some additional apps, rather than a complete overhaul.

When the HTC 10 is updated, the software experience between these two devices should be almost identical.

The HTC 10 Evo and the HTC 10 are pretty similar when it comes to design quality and specifications. The HTC 10 costs £570, while we're still waiting to here the HTC 10 Evo price.

The HTC 10 is lighter, smaller, has more RAM, a better, sharper, display and better audio options. It also has a wider aperture on both its front and rear cameras, as well as OIS on the front and importantly, a newer, more powerful chipset powering it.

The HTC 10 Evo on the other hand has a larger battery capacity, a larger screen, higher resolution front and rear cameras (though it's not all about megapixels) and it runs on the latest software from the box. The Evo offers adaptive audio to automatically tune the headphones to your ears and importantly, offers that IP57 rating.