  HTC One mini 2 vs Motorola Moto G 4G: What's the difference?

HTC has announced a new mini handset, looking to bring you some of that HTC One (M8) experience in a more compact bundle.

But it goes smack bang up against the darling of the mid-range, the super-affordable Motorola Moto G.

So is this just about the look? Does the HTC One mini 2 win-out against the Moto marvel? We pull out the details to help you determine exactly what the difference is.

Where HTC is hitting hard is in design. The HTC One mini 2 comes with a premium metal finish. It might be a step-down from the One M8 with a plastic border running around the display, but it's still wonderfully finished.

The HTC One mini 2 comes in grey, silver and amber gold.

The Moto G 4G, on the other hand, comes with a plastic design, so lacks the luscious look and feel of the One mini 2. But it still feels solid, belying it's appealing price.

The plastic back of the Moto G 4G can be switched for a number of different colours, so you get plenty of options for dressing your device up, and switching to suit your mood.

The HTC One mini 2 measures 137.43 x 65.04 x 10.6mm and is 137g, the Moto G measures 129.9 x 65.9 x 11.6mm and weighs 144g.

Both the HTC One mini 2 and the Motorola Moto G come with a 4.5-inch display. Both offer a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, both have the same pixel density.

There's essentially little difference between these displays on paper, and having used both devices, we can say that both displays are bright and vibrant, offering a great experience.

Sitting at the heart of the HTC One mini 2 is 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset and 1GB of RAM. The Moto G 4G offers a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset with 1GB of RAM.

Both will give you a fast data connection, as both offer 4G connectivity (with the Moto G in its newest guise).

We'd expect the performance to be closely matched, only really differentiated by the software. Both offer Android 4.4 KitKat, but the Moto G is very close to native, with only minor additions.

The HTC One mini 2, however, has Sense 6.0, bringing lots of customisation. Sense 6 is fast too, but without spending more time with the brand new device, it's difficult to see if it slows things down.

Motorola has an ace up its sleeve though: it has an outstanding track record for Android updates, beating HTC by a country mile in recent updates to Android 4.4.

The HTC One mini 2 packs a 13-megapixel sensor around the back, offering full HD video capture, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front, again, offering full HD video.

It's set to be a great performer, whether taking regular shots or selfies.

The Motorola Moto G 4G stumbles a little in the camera department. Although the camera gives nice results, the app isn't as sophisticated as HTC's, and the 5-megapixel camera on the rear only offers 720p video.

The front camera tops out at 1.6-megapixels too, so it's not the best specified for that all-essential selfie.

This is where the wheel may come off the HTC One mini 2. Although the prices haven't been confirmed, we'd expect it to be similar to the previous version, around £319. (We will update as soon as we have the details.)

The Moto G 4G retails for £149 SIM free, which is incredibly good value for money and difficult to beat.

The HTC One mini 2 looks great and benefits from excellent front-facing speakers, good build quality and the refinement of Sense 6.0. It betters the Moto G in the camera stakes, but there are money similarities in other areas.

The Moto G gives you great value for money and we suspect that you can buy two of them for the price of the HTC One mini 2. That makes it difficult to hand this to HTC: you've got to really love Sense and love the design, to justify the additional cost.