Honor smartphones compared: Honor 10 vs Honor 9 vs Honor 7 vs Honor 6

Honor is only a few years old - launched as a sub-brand of Chinese manufacturer Huawei in 2014 - but is quickly becoming a brand to be reckoned with. Good value for money, good build quality and some of the latest hardware combines in these handsets.

There are a wide range of numbers and letters, with models changing so frequently, it's often hard to know where Honor has got to and which model is the right one for you.

But don't panic: we've done the hard work and here we have Honor's complete current line-up of phones, so you can pick the best model for you. Note, we've arranged this comparison from the selection available in the UK at the time of writing.

Rather than making you read the whole thing, we're putting the conclusions at the start, so you can instantly see what's what.

The Honor View 10 is the big flagship device. It's priced very competitively against other flagships, but offers camera prowess and core power with a massive display.

The Honor 10 is the best looking and newest, smaller and more affordable than the View 10 but a flagship-level phone, a great choice for those looking for power without spending big.

The Honor 9 is a generation older than the View 10, again with power and camera skills, but has a 16:9 display which is now a little dated. But the glass back looks stunning and you get a lot of phone for your money. The incoming Honor 10 will be a natural replacement.

The Honor 7X basically makes the Honor 9 Lite redundant, unless you want NFC and the dual cameras; that said the 9 Lite is a good deal more affordable than the Honor 7X.

The Honor 6A is generally replaced by the Honor 7A; the Honor 6X is supplanted by the Honor 7X. We'd take the newer devices, although the price jumps at the Honor 7X level. The gap in the middle is sort of filled by the Honor 7C - although this is an entry-level handset with dual camera and we'd rather have a little more power.

All of Honor's phones offer a build quality that belies the price. There are no plastic handsets here, with Honor choosing a metal unibody design for most of the range. From the aging Honor 6A to the fairly new Honor View 10, metal is the material of choice.

The Honor 9 and Honor 9 Lite bust out of this, offering a glass design instead. The best looking is easily the new Honor 10 with a glass back that's loaded with colour, it looks stunning.

Fingerprint scanners are prevalent, only the Honor 6A misses out, although the position varies from front or back depending on whether it's a 16:9 or 18:9 display - which we'll talk about in the next section. The Honor 10 has a seamless under-glass scanner on the front.

With all that said, Honor uses Micro-USB on all its phones apart from the Honor View 10 and Honor 9. Standard 3.5mm headphone sockets are on all the models, but NFC isn't until you hit the Honor 9 and Honor View 10 models, meaning no payments on lower-level handsets.

Here are the weights and measurements for reference:

Honor 6A: 143.7 x 70.95 x 8.2mm, 142 g

Honor 6X: 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2mm, 162 g

Honor 7A: 152.4 x 73 x 7.8mm, 150g

Honor 7C: 158.3 x 76.7 x 7.8mm, 164g

Honor 7X: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6mm, 165g

Honor 9: 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45mm, 155g

Honor 9 Lite: 151 x 71.9 x 7.6mm, 149g

Honor View 10: 157 x 74.98 x 6.97mm, 172g

Honor 10: 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7 mm, 153g

You'll note that all are slim, the View 10 especially, but with 8mm thickness the average. The Honor 7C is the largest phone overall, the Honor 10 the best looking.

Honor's phones all use LCD displays. There are really two divisions - those with a 720p display - the 6A, 7A, 7C. Of these, the large 7C has the lowest pixel density - this is a low resolution for the size of device. The remaining devices are all 1080p.

Then there are 18:9 devices: the new Honor 7 models are all 18:9, the Honor 9 Lite is and so is the Honor View 10. This gives you reduced bezels and more display on the front of your handset thanks to the switch in aspect. Even more so on the new Honor 10 - this display fills more of the front than all the other phones and it's also the sharpest.

Here's how all the display specs compare:

Honor 6A: 5in, 16:9 1280 x 720 pixels, 294ppi

Honor 6X: 5.5in, 16:9 1920 x 1080 pixels, 400ppi

Honor 7A: 5.7in, 18:9 1440 x 720, 282ppi

Honor 7C: 5.99in, 18:9 1440 x 720 pixels, 269ppi

Honor 7X: 5.93in, 18:9 2160 x 1080 pixels, 407ppi

Honor 9: 5.15in, 16:9 1920 x 1080 pixels, 428ppi

Honor 9 Lite: 5.65in, 18:9 2160 x 1080 pixels, 428ppi

Honor View 10: 5.99in, 18:9 2160 x 1080 pixels, 403ppi

Honor 10: 5.84in, 19:9 2280 x 1080 pixels, 432ppi

Accordingly, the largest displays are on the Honor 7C - great for those on a budget - and the Honor View 10. In reality, if it's bang for your buck in the display department, then the Honor 9 Lite is the cheapest big-screen phone.

When it comes to the hardware, all Honor phones offer microSD storage expansion, which is a good starting point.

There are a few Qualcomm phones - the lower end models, the 6A, 7A and 7C. But the other devices all use Kirin processors. We've found these to be good, especially at the top end.

Here's how the hardware breaks down, then we'll tell you what it means.

Honor 6A: 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD up to 128GB, 3020mAh battery

Honor 6X: 2.1GHz Hisilicon Kirin 655, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD up to 128GB, 3340mAh battery

Honor 7A: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD up to 256GB, 3000mAh battery

Honor 7C: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD up to 256GB, 3000mAh battery

Honor 7X: 2.36GHz Hisilicon Kirin 659, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD up to 256GB, 3340mAh battery

Honor 9: 2.4GHz Hisilicon Kirin 960, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD up to 256GB, 3200mAh battery

Honor 9 Lite: 2.36GHz Hisilicon Kirin 659, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD up to 256GB, 3000mAh

Honor View 10: 2.346GHz Hisilicon Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD, 3750mAh battery

Honor 10: 2.4Ghz Hisilicon Kirin 970, 4GB RAM, 128GB strorage, 3400mAh battery

The Honor View 10 and the Honor 10 are the flagship-level devices with the powerful Kirin 970 - the same as the Huawei P20. If you're looking for a premium experience, this is where you'll find it. The Honor 10 misses out on microSD, an advantage offered by the bigger View 10. The View 10 also has the biggest battery of all the devices.

The next tier of devices is occupied by 6X, 7X and 9 Lite, which broadly have comparable hardware, although the the Honor 7X has a slight bump in RAM and storage. That's also reflected in the price - again the Honor 9 Lite looks like a bit of a bargain here as a mid-range device here.

Honor offers one of the cheapest dual camera phones around in the Honor 7C, but has a range of different configurations across its portfolio.

The Honor 6A and 7A are only single camera models in the range, which is one reason that they are the cheapest.

There's also a dual front camera model. Again, the Honor 9 Lite rears its head as something a little different here.

Honor 6A: 13MP rear (PDAF), 5MP front

Honor 6X: 12MP + 2MP rear (PDAF), 8MP front

Honor 7A: 13MP rear (PDAF), 8MP front

Honor 7C: 13MP + 2MP rear (PDAF), 8MP front

Honor 7X: 16MP + 2MP rear (PDAF), 8MP front

Honor 9: 12MP + 20MP rear (12MP RGB, 20MP monochrome, PDAF, 4K video), 8MP front

Honor 9 Lite: 13MP + 2MP rear (PDAF), 13MP + 2MP front

Honor View 10: 16MP + 20MP rear (16MP RGB, 20MP monochrome, f/1.8, PDAF, 4K video), 13MP front

Honor 10: 16MP + 24MP rear (16MP RGB, 24MP monochrome, f/1.8, PDAF, 4K video), 24MP front

The dual camera sertup is generally used for depth mapping, with the pairing of a 12 or 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel sensor. This will allow the 6X, 7C, 7X and Honor 9 Lite to create better bokeh or portrait effects.

The Honor 9, Honor 10 and the Honor View 10 have a more sophisticated arrangement with a main sensor and second monochrome sensor. The result is that they can also create those portrait effects, but are much better overall cameras, higher quality, with better low-light performance, so remember that not all dual camera systems are created equal.

On the software front newer Honor models ship with Android Oreo and EMUI 8.0, while the older models would have launched on Android Nougat.

Honor 6A: Android Nougat + EMUI 5.1

Honor 6X: Android Nougat + EMUI 5.0

Honor 7A: Android Oreo + EMUI 8.0

Honor 7C: Android Oreo + EMUI 8.0

Honor 7X: Android Nougat + EMUI 5.1

Honor 9: Android Nougat + EMUI 5.1

Honor 9 Lite: Android Oreo + EMUI 8.0

Honor View 10: Android Oreo + EMUI 8.0

Honor 10: Android Oreo + EMUI 8.1

Some will need updating to Oreo and there's confirmation that most of these models will be getting the update.

However, all carry Huawei's EMUI skin over the top, offering a full range of features. At a base level the experience is very much the same, but some devices, like the View 10, get enhancements from AI in the camera. Generally speaking EMUI gives you a range of control options from battery management to device customisation.

Naturally, the Honor 10 is the most up-to-date phone.