(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to fully reveal the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 during an event on 6 October, though having teased the devices already, coupled with the plethora of leaks, there isn't much we don't already know.

Of course, the event will confirm whether the rumours are accurate or not but until then, we have compared what we've heard so far to help you see what the differences are between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 and decide which might be the right one for you.

Price

Pixel 7 Pro: From $899?

Pixel 7: From $599?

Based on the rumours, the Google Pixel 7 will start at $599 in the US - the same as the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899 in the US - again the same as the Pixel 6 Pro.

It's not currently clear if the new devices will be priced the same in the UK or Europe as their predecessors, but either way, the Pixel 7 Pro will be more expensive than the standard Pixel 7, likely by several hundred Pounds, Euros and Dollars.

Design

Pixel 7 Pro: 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm

Pixel 7: 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 share a similar design, with both offering a camera housing on the rear that spans the width of the devices, just like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The design has been refined since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but on the whole, it's familiar.

There's a premium finish on both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, and both are expected to offer an IP68 water and dust resistance, based on the rumours.

The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be the larger of the two devices, and though both will come in Snow (white) and Obsidian (black) colour options, the third colour variant will differ with the Pixel 7 coming in Lemongrass and the 7 Pro in Hazel. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, it doesn't seem like the rear will be two-toned.

On the front, both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 are expected to have a punch hole camera at the top of their displays in the centre, though it is expected that the Pixel 7 Pro will have a slightly curved display, while the Pixel 7 will offer a flat display.

Display

Pixel 7 Pro: 6.7-inch, LTPO, Quad HD+, 120Hz

Pixel 7: 6.3-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It is thought it will offer a Quad HD+ resolution, which would be the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, though a native 1080p mode is said to be coming with the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 meanwhile, is said to have a 6.3-inch display, also expected to be an AMOLED panel, though it is said it will have a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to have a slightly curved display, while the Pixel 7 is expected to have a flat display. It's thought the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 could have slightly brighter displays than their predecessors, with a peak brightness of 1000nits, but this isn't confirmed as yet. HDR support is expected on both.

There's also expected to be an under-display fingerprint sensor on both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 and both are expected to have Screen Unlock too.

Hardware and specs

Pixel 7 Pro: Google Tensor G2, 12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 5000mAh battery

Pixel 7: Google Tensor G2, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4600mAh battery

Both the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 will run on the next generation of the Google Tensor chip, which is rumoured to be called Google Tensor G2. It's said the chip will offer more power for photos, video, security and speech recognition. The Titan M2 security chip is also expected to be on board both devices.

The Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to be coming with 12GB of RAM compared to the Pixel 7's 8GB of RAM though. Storage options are said to be 128GB and 256GB for both models though and neither are expected to offer microSD support for storage expansion.

Battery capacities haven't been detailed in leaks as yet, though it is thought the Pixel 7 Pro might offer a 5000mAh call again, like the Pixel 6 Pro. There's nothing on what the Pixel 7 will offer but it's likely to be slightly smaller than the Pro model. Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 are rumoured to have support for wired and wireless charging.

Camera

Pixel 7 Pro: Triple rear (50MP main + 12MP ultra wide + 48MP telephoto), 10.8MP front

Pixel 7: Dual rear (50MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10.8MP front

Aside from physical size and a couple design details, it looks like the biggest difference between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 will be in their camera offerings. We know from Google's tease of the handsets that the Pixel 7 Pro will have a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 7 will have a dual camera.

A leaked spec sheet suggests the Pixel 7 Pro's triple rear camera will consist of a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capabilities, a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor.

The Pixel 7's camera is rumoured to have the same main sensor and ultra wide sensor as the Pixel 7 Pro, but not offer the telephoto lens.

Both devices are said to have features including Movie Motion Blur, Real Tone, Face Unblur and Magic Eraser, though the Pixel 7 Pro is also rumoured to have Macro Focus - likely from the telephoto sensor. It's said the Pixel 7 Pro will offer 30x high resolution zoom, while the Pixel 7 will have 8x.

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 are said to have a 10.8-megapixel front camera with 4K video recording.

Conclusion

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 both appear to have a similar design, with a couple of differences, including the rear camera, physical size and colour variations. The Pixel 7 Pro is also expected to offer a slightly curved display compared to the Pixel 7's flat display, as well as a sharper resolution, higher refresh rate, more RAM and a larger battery.

It is the camera offerings where the biggest difference between these two devices will likely be the most apparent though, with the Pixel 7 Pro offering a telephoto sensor and some extra camera features, like Macro focus and a higher resolution zoom.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be the more expensive of these two devices though, so the decision as to which is right for you will very much depend on what features are important to you and what you're willing to pay for them. The Pixel 7 will likely be a very capable device, but the Pixel 7 Pro will bring those luxury extras.

