(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on a few smartphones, including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Though not due to be official until later in the year - possibly October time - both devices have leaked extensively over the last couple of months giving us a good idea of what to expect.

Here is how the Google Pixel 6 is rumoured to compare to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, based on what we have heard so far.

Pixel 6: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, 11.8mm with bump

Pixel 6 Pro: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm, 11.5mm with bump

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to share a similar design, though there are some variations between the two models based on the leaked renders.

Both will seemingly have a prominent horizontal camera housing that spans the entire width of the rear, but the Pixel 6 will have dual camera while the 6 Pro will have a triple camera. The flash module is expected to sit on the right of the lenses within the housing.

It seems both will sport an under-display fingerprint sensor, along with a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the display, but the Pixel 6 will apparently have a flat screen, while the 6 Pro will have a slight curve to its display.

No details on IP ratings have been revealed in leaks as yet, but the Pixel 5 is IP68 rated, so we would expect both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to offer the same. In terms of size, the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be the larger device.

Pixel 6: 6.4-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz?

Pixel 6 Pro: 6.67-inch, Quad HD+, 120Hz?

The Google Pixel 6 is said to be coming with a 6.4-inch display, which as we mentioned, is said to be flat. There haven't been any leaked details surrounding display and refresh rate as yet, but we'd expect Full HD+ on the Pixel 6, and at least 90Hz.

The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile, is expected to come with a 6.67-inch curved display, making it a little bigger and more distinctive than the standard model, if true.

Again, no reports have indicated what we can expect in terms of resolution and refresh rate, though it wouldn't be too surprising to see a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro model.

We're expecting HDR support on both models as the Pixel 5 offers this.

Pixel 6: Google own chip?

Pixel 6 Pro: Google own chip?

Rumour has it Google is working on its own system-on-chip, codenamed Whitechapel. Reports suggest it will offer a raw performance somewhere between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 888.

It's expected this chip will be on board the Pixel 6 models, though not confirmed.

RAM, storage and battery capacities haven't been detailed in leaks yet either, though we'd expect the Pixel 6 Pro to be superior in terms of RAM and battery compared to the Pixel 6. We're expecting at least 4000mAh and 8GB of RAM on the standard model.

Pixel 6: Dual camera

Pixel 6 Pro: Triple camera

Based on reports, the Google Pixel 6 will come with a dual camera. Reports have claimed there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with an ultra wide-angle sensor, though nothing is confirmed.

The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile, is said to be coming with a triple rear camera, which will apparently offer the same 50-megapixel main sensor and ultra wide-angle sensor as the Pixel 6, but add an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor to the mix.

It's also been claimed the front camera - resolution not yet detailed in leaks - will support 4K video recording. It's not clear if this will be on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, or just the Pro model however.

For now, everything is based on speculation regarding the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The rumours so far suggest the two devices will sport very similar designs, with the Pro model offering a slightly more premium finish with a curved display, as well as triple rear camera.

The 6 Pro is also expected to have a slightly larger display and we wouldn't be surprised to see it offer a higher resolution and refresh rate, as well as more RAM and a larger battery capacity. The Pixel 6 is likely to be cheaper than the 6 Pro however, and it's possible the two devices will run the same hardware.

We'll update this feature as more rumours come in. For now, you can read all about the Pixel 6 in our separate feature and the Pixel 6 Pro in another feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.