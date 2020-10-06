Best Google Pixel 5 cases 2020: Protect your Google flagship

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 5 looks like it's another perfect smartphone for those who crave a completely undiluted Android experience. It might not be reinventing the wheel, but there's a lot to be said for perfecting it.

However, like any new smartphone in recent times, you'll probably want to whack a case on it if you're planning to pick one up soon. That's why we've gathered this selection of great cases you could pick from to get an extra bit of protection for your phone.

Pixel 5 Fabric Case

Google's own case is the perfect fit for its new phone, as is often the case for first-party efforts. It's got a really nice, tactile finish in a few fabric colours.

Impressively, it also isn't too back-breakingly expensive, compared to a similar case from Apple or another competitor, so we think it would be a great place for most people to start.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen has a history of making really solid phone cases at extremely reasonable prices, and it's repeated that trick with this solid case for the Pixel 5.

It's got a sleek black look and smooth finish and is great protection from bumps and drops, and manages to stay affordable, too.

Otterbox Defender

Otterbox's case is a little like Spigen's but beefed up to make it a bit chunkier and therefore a bit more rugged, in truth.

Of course, you'll pay quite a chunk more for that improvement, so it might not be worth it in some people's books. Still, for anyone worried about their Pixel's 5 longevity this is a nice insurance policy.

Zagg Wembley Palette

Some people will want a case for their Pixel 5 which is a little less obviously there when the phone's in their hands, though.

This case from Zagg is great along those lines - it's a semi-transparent case that's nice and thin and doesn't do much to alter the phone's design.

Caseology Parallax

Cases can tend to look pretty similar, in some situations - there are a lot of matte black options to choose from! This case from Caseology is a little more unique.

With a funky texture on the back and a blue-and-gold design, it has its own distinctive look, which we really like.

Incipio Grip Case

It's hard to describe, but one key part of a phone case's appeal is how it feels to actually hold. That's what Incipio has cleverly focused on with this great grip case.

It's got bumpers for protection and a nice color scheme, but the keys to its success are those rubber nibs for grip, which make it comfortable to hold without any risk of slippage.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.