(Pocket-lint) - It may have taken longer than anyone initially expected, but it's finally here - the Google Pixel 4A is in people's hands. Or, it's in reviewers' hands at least, since it looks like there's a nice wait to be had before the general public gets their phones.

Still, if you think that the newest member of the Pixel family is going to be your next phone, you can certainly get ahead of the game by picking up a great case for it, so that you can get it protected from the second you finally receive it. We've gathered some of the best available right now, and will keep adding to this list over time.

Caseology

We're really impressed by the design of this funky case from Caseology, which does a great job of fixing one of the 4A's limitations - that single, black colour option.

It's also got good protection chops to make sure that drops aren't fatal for your phone, and packs all that in with a really nice price point.

Spigen

This case from Spigen isn't quite the same, in that it very much retains the all-black looks of the phone, but it's great if you're looking for a more muted appearance.

Spigen is also a great brand, so you can trust the protection on offer to be protective in case you do manage to drop your new 4A.

Poetic

If you're looking for something even more rugged, chances are you like the look of this chunky case from Poetic, which has a very industrial feel to it.

As well as the obviously significant levels of shock-absorption, you get the benefit of a handy kickstand, which is always useful to have.

Otterbox

Otterbox is a venerable name in the world of phone cases, and it's on the scene for the Pixel 4A with a few great cases. We like the clear simplicity of this clear Symmetry case.

It's a little pricier than some other options, but you're paying for the confidence that Otterbox's name brings with it, plus we like the frosted look it gives the phone.

Catalyst

This case manages the impressive balancing act of offering really chunky protection from drops with that rubbery border, while still maintaining a nice sense of style that wouldn't look out of place in the boardroom.

It's nice and grippy, too, more so than the base phone is, and despite its thickness won't impact on your ability to charge wirelessly.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.