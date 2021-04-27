Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were announced in October 2019, succeeded by the Google Pixel 5 in September 2021. There's also the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G to consider. If you're choosing between the Pixel 4 and 4 XL and you want to know which might be the right choice for you though, you're in the right place.

This is a comparison of the Pixel 4 against the Pixel 4 XL. You can also read our Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3 feature to find out how they compare to their predecessors and our Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4 feature to see how they compare to their successors.

Design

Rear and front camera

Processor/RAM/Storage

Software and features

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL both feature the same design - aside from physical footprint - with a contrasting power button and three colour options. They both have a black frame, a glass front and rear and a rear camera system within a square housing. They also both have gesture controls and Face unlock thanks to Google's Soli motion-sensing radar chip.

The two devices also feature a bezel at the top of their displays and they both run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform. Neither offers microSD support, as has been the case on all Pixel devices, and neither has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The software experience is identical, with both launching with Android 10.

Plenty transfers between little and large in the case of the Pixel 4 devices, but there are a few differences too.

Pixel 4: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm

Pixel 4 XL: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm

Unsurprisingly, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL differ in terms of physical size.

The Google Pixel 4 measures 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 162g, while the Google Pixel 4 XL measures 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm and weighs 193g.

Pixel 4: 5.7-inches, Full HD+, 90Hz

Pixel 4 XL: 6.3-inches, Quad HD+, 90Hz

As with the physical footprint, the display size differs between the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL offers a 6.3-inch screen.

The Pixel 4 has a Full HD+ resolution, while the Pixel 4 XL has a Quad HD+ resolution, meaning the larger device offers a sharper screen. Both have a 90Hz refresh rate though, both are OLED panels and both support HDR.

Pixel 4: 2800mAh

Pixel 4 XL: 3700mAh

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL offer different battery capacities, like the older the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. The Pixel 4 has a 2800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL has a 3700mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL offer identical designs, hardware and software experiences, though there are differences in battery capacities, price, displays and footprint sizes.

You don't compromise much by opting for the smaller device though, and you save a few pennies too - especially now these models have been succeeded. Some will want the higher resolution display and larger battery capacity offered by the XL model, but if you aren't bothered by those, the Pixel 4 is a great option.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.