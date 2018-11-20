Best Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL accessories from Carphone Warehouse

So, you've decided the Google Pixel, either in its regular or XL size, is the phone for you. Don't stop there. You can choose from numerous accessories to make it even more useful, sound better or just feel safer in your pocket thanks to a cute protective case…

Now that so many phones, like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, have the capability for wireless charging, you'll want a wireless charging unit to make the most of this. Google's own version is strikingly different. Most are flat, and you place the phone on them on its back. The only trouble is, if you plonk the phone down carelessly, you may wake the next morning to find it didn't charge at all.

The Pixel Stand holds the phone safely in place but also stands it upright, so you can read the time on the screen, for instance. If you have the right smart home equipment, it'll even adjust the temperature of your heating, for instance, with one touch of the display.

This is very cool. A small gadget with a 7-inch touchscreen, it responds to your voice to answer questions, read you your calendar, warn you of traffic chaos before you leave home and much more. The screen adds a visual dimension, too. Like the Pixel itself, it can control compatible smart home components. For instance, if you have the Nest video doorbell, it will show who's outside on the screen. It sounds good, to boot.

There's a material called D3O. It's what's called a non-Newtonian fluid, which means when it's on the receiving end of a thump, it hardens. Look, forget about the science, it means that it dissipates energy fast so when your phone has a case with D3O in it, if you drop it, the phone will be safe and sound inside. D3O is used in military equipment and motorcycle protective clothing.

So, having it in the Gear4 Piccadilly case is enough to reassure you. The case, which is clear, looks good, too, even before you get to the fact that it can withstand a drop of 10 feet.

The battery life on the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL is more than fine, but for extra peace of mind, you can't beat a battery pack. There are plenty on the market but this one is particularly useful because it's capacious enough to charge your phone twice over, but small enough to easily fit in your pocket or bag. What's more, it has two USB sockets so you can charge your Pixel and another gadget at the same time. It looks good in black, and even better in a sultry gold-coloured finish. An LED shows how much charge is remaining.

These tiny in-ear headphones sound great, not least because they have noise-cancelling built in, so you can forget about the outside world and just hear the music you’re playing. Unlike some tiddlers, these ones fit your ears comfortably and stay securely in place. They connect to your Pixel 3 by Bluetooth and additionally have NFC connectivity so that set-up is a breeze.

