Nexus 5X vs Nexus 6P: Which is the best Nexus for you?

Google announced the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P in September, a pair of new Nexus handsets, the latest in the Android hardware story and debut devices for Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

But faced with making a choice between these two devices where should you turn? Which is the best Nexus handset, the Nexus 5X or the Nexus 6P? What's the difference and which is going to work the best for you?

We've reviewed both the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P, giving us the chance to live with both handsets. Here we pitch them head to head based on our experiences.

The Nexus 5X is made by LG, while the Nexus 6P is in the hands of Huawei. The Nexus 5X is plastic, while the Nexus 6P is metal and that makes a world of difference. The Nexus 5X, although solid, doesn't have the quality feeling in the hand that the Nexus 6P offers.

The Nexus 6P displays plenty of precision in construction, making it higher quality than previous devices. The camera bump might look odd to some, but we can't say that bothered us. The 5X is lighter and a more compact size, which some might prefer, but the design is a little understated and generic.

In terms of dimensions, the Nexus 5X measures 147 x 72.6 x 7.9mm and the Nexus 6P measures 159.3 x 77.8 x 7.3mm. The Nexus 5X is significantly lighter than the Nexus 6P, hitting the scales at 138g compared to 178g but the larger device is slimmer even if its overall footprint is bigger.

Both come in three colours: the Nexus 5X will be available in carbon black, quartz white and ice blue, while the Nexus 6P comes in aluminium, frost white and graphite. Unquestionably, the Nexus 6P is the higher quality build.

The Nexus 5X comes with a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display, meaning a pixel density of 423ppi. The Nexus 6P comes with a 5.7-inch display and a 2560 x 1440 resolution, which puts its pixel density at 515ppi.

This means that the Nexus 6P offers a sharper and crisper display compared to the Nexus 5X, as well as 0.5-inches more size.

However, there's a difference in the display technologies too. The Nexus 5X is a regular LCD display, whereas the Nexus 6P is AMOLED. The Nexus 5X isn't the best example of a display that we've seen either making it a weaker choice against the punchy colours and deeper blacks of the Nexus 6P.

The resolution bump might appeal to some, but this is really about the vibrancy and the richness of the Nexus 6P display. As an added bonus, the Nexus 6P is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, and the Nexus 5X is GG3.

Both the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P feature a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture, IR laser-assisted autofocus and a dual-flash. They also both sport larger pixels that Google claims will read more light and perform better in low light situations.

Despite the rear cameras being the same however, the Nexus 6P wins the megapixel battle on the front-facing snapper. You'll find an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the Nexus 6P and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera on the Nexus 5X.

Both devices are slightly hampered by the stock Android camera app that isn't the best performer, but the cameras are very capable and unlike previous Nexus handsets, there isn't a compromise on camera quality. We've found the Nexus 6P to return better results.

Both the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P are powered by Qualcomm chipsets, but they aren't the same. The Nexus 5X houses the hexa-core Snapdragon 808, Adreno 418 graphics and 2GB of RAM. The Nexus 6P comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 810 chip, Adreno 430 graphics and 3GB of RAM.

Both are snappy performers, both boosted by the slickness of pure Android, but the Nexus 6P is the more potent device. It also escapes the overheating that some encountered with the SD810. If you're a power user, it's the 6P you'll want.

The Nexus 5X is no slouch though, if you're looking for a handset for daily tasks, you'll have no problem with it. The Nexus 6P, however, will be the better choice for gamers or those looking for more intensive graphical power.

The Nexus 5X comes with a 2700mAh battery capacity, while the Nexus 6P has a 3540mAh capacity and in real use, it's the Nexus 6P that lasts longer.

In terms of storage, the Nexus 6P will be available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB models. Storage options for the Nexus 5X are smaller at 16GB and 32GB but the pricing is lower. Neither device has microSD so the Nexus 6P is the option for those who need more storage.

Both offer a fingerprint scanner on the rear, both are slick and fast to unlock.

The software experience on the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P will be identical, with both debuting the new Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The experience is very much the same, with the same range of features on these devices.

Both offer fast camera launching with a double press of the standby button. Marshmallow offers sweeping improvements, offering better standby times through the Doze function, it offers better volume controls and better Do Not Disturb notifications.

But there's little to tell these phones apart, as they arrive with a same software.

The Nexus 5X is the more affordable device, starting at £339 for the 16GB model, rising to £379 for the 32GB model.

The Nexus 6P takes a step towards the premium, starting at £449 for the 32GB, £499 for the 64GB and finally £579 for the 128GB model.

The Nexus 5X is smaller and much lighter than the Nexus 6P, but is thicker and offers a plastic build over the more premium metal of the Nexus 6P.

You'll get a bigger, sharper, better display on the Nexus 6P, as well as more storage options, better battery performance and more power for your money.

However, you get the same software experience on both devices and for daily tasks, there's little difference in the experience. If you're on a budget, the Nexus 5X won't leave you feeling short-changed, but we'd pick the Nexus 6P as our device of choice.