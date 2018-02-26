Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: Get it 9 March from just £10

Samsung has announced the launch of the its new flagship Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones in Barcelona at the smartphone conference MWC.

The new phones feature a similar design to the previous S8 models, however come packed with a number of new technologies including a better camera, faster processor, and for those looking for a bit of fun: AR Emoji.

The good news for those that are looking to get their hands on the new smartphones, is that you won't have to wait long. EE is already taking pre-orders for the Android super phones.

Even better, is that although the S9 and S9+ release date is the 16 March, if you order it from EE you'll be able to get it 7 days early on the 9 March.

Customers who order their device before 5pm GMT on 8 March will get the S9 and S9+ seven days before the device is officially available nationwide in shops.

Available from EE in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are available on a range of different price plans:

Essential plan

The S9 is available on an EE Essential plan from £53 a month with a one-off cost of £150 on a 24-month contract, which includes 4GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available on the same 24-month plan for £63 a month.

Max plan

Customers wanting to get the ultimate smartphone package can pre-order the Galaxy S9 on one of EE’s Max plans and receive a launch offer of 60GB of monthly data for the price of 20GB and unlimited calls and texts on a £68 a month, 24-month plan with an upfront cost of just £10. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available with the same 24-month plan for £78 a month.

EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ customers on a Max plan can enjoy the network’s fastest 4G speeds as well as inclusive access to the BT Sport app – enabling them to bring sport to life with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+’s dual edge infinity screen.

EE Max plan customers also have the ability to use their calls, text and data allowance in 53 destinations across the world, including: the US, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia. Customers can also benefit from EE’s Annual Upgrade programme, meaning they can get the latest smart phone every year.

Trade-in

EE is also giving Samsung fans the opportunity to save £250 when they trade-in their existing Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on selected plans. For example, EE Max customers can trade in their old phone and get the S9 for no upfront cost on a £58 per month, 24-month contract, giving them 60GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.

Customers will be guaranteed a Trade-in value of £150 with an additional £100 credit, provided that a customer’s phone is in “Good Working Order” (powers up, screen not smashed). There isn't a cash equivalent available.

Use our chart to find the best deals for you filtered by EE. EE offer the fastest speeds in the UK with speeds of up to 60mbps.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ handset plans purchased from EE will feature WiFi Calling, as well as 4G Calling and with EE rolling out Cat. 16 network connectivity support, on EE, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users will enjoy the fastest download speeds available in the UK.

All S9 and S9+ customers on any EE pay monthly mobile plans also benefit from Data Caps that mean you never go over their data allowance by accident, UK & Ireland call centres, and Data Boost that means customers can boost their EE pay monthly phone plan’s data allowance by 5GB when they take EE Home Broadband.