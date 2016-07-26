BlackBerry DTEK50 vs BlackBerry Priv: What's the difference?

BlackBerry is said to be announcing three smartphones over the next 12 months, the first of which has debuted as "the world's most secure Android smartphone".

The device was codenamed Hamburg and Neon in rumours leading up to its announcement, but it launches as the BlackBerry DTEK50 and it's a high to mid-tiered, entirely touchscreen device.

We've put the BlackBerry's DTEK50 specs up against the flagship Priv to see how they compare and what the differences are.

The BlackBerry DTEK50 is measures 147 x 72.5 x 7.4mm and weighs just 135g, which makes it smaller, slimmer and lighter than the BlackBerry Priv.

The Priv by comparison measures 147 x 77.2 x 9.4mm and weighs 192g. It features SmartSlide technology that reveals a QWERTY keyboard however, while the DTEK50 is touchscreen only with no physical keyboard.

In fact, the DTEK50 looks more like a standard Android smartphone, much like the Alcatel Idol 4. It is distinguished only by the BlackBerry logo on the rear and the textured-looking finish. Neither the DTEK50 or the Priv have fingerprint sensors despite their security focus.

The BlackBerry DTEK50 offers a 5.2-inch display that features a Full HD resolution resulting in a pixel density of 424ppi.

The BlackBerry Priv has a slightly larger display at 5.4-inches and it also offers double the resolution at 2560 x 1440 pixels for a pixel density of 540ppi.

Based on the numbers, the Priv will theoretically feature slightly sharper images and more detail than the DTEK50 thanks to the extra pixels per inch.

The BlackBerry DTEK50 arrives with a 13-megapixel rear camera featuring an aperture of f/2.0, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and phase detection auto focus (PDAF).

The DTEK50 has a dual-tone LED flash on board and it is capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps from its rear camera. The front-facing snapper is 8-megapixels with an f/2.2 aperture, 1080p recording at 30fps capability and a selfie flash. There is also a 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The BlackBerry Priv has a higher resolution rear camera at 18-megapixels and it too has OIS, PDAF and a dual-LED flash on board. It's aperture is slightly narrower at f/2.2 though.

The rear camera is capable of 4K video recording, while the front-facing 2-megapixel camera only manages 720p and doesn't have a wide-angle lens. There is no selfie flash on the Priv either and the aperture sits at f/2.8, meaning the DTEK50 should deliver better selfies in low light conditions.

The BlackBerry DTEK50 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 617 processor, coupled with Adreno 405 graphics and 3GB of RAM.

There is 16GB of flash memory that can be expanded via microSD and the battery capacity is 2610mAh.

The BlackBerry Priv has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 808 chip with Adreno 418 graphics and it too is supported by 3GB of RAM.

The Priv has double the storage though at 32GB, also expandable via microSD and its battery capacity is quite a bit larger at 3410mAh.

The BlackBerry DTEK50 arrives on Android Marshmallow and features a number of BlackBerry apps pre-loaded, including the company's DTEK security software, hence the name.

The BlackBerry Priv also runs on Android and it too has BlackBerry apps pre-loaded so expect a similar software experience on both devices being compared here.

The BlackBerry DTEK50 will be a smaller, lighter device compared to the Priv, but it will be a full-touch controlled smartphone, with no physical QWERTY keyboard. It is also cheaper at £275 compared to £549.

A slower processor is on board the DTEK50, as well as a smaller battery and less storage. It does have a higher resolution front camera than the Priv, as well as a wide-angle lens and flash, even if it has a lower resolution rear camera and display.

