BlackBerry Priv vs Nexus 6P, Galaxy S6 edge Plus, Xperia Z5 Premium, OnePlus 2, LG G4: What's the difference?

BlackBerry has officially unveiled the Priv. It's the company's first handset to run on the Android platform instead of the BlackBerry OS and it has been doing the rounds for the last few weeks, as well as in the months previous, after pre-orders began.

We already knew a few of the specs, but now they have all been detailed, which means it's time to do what we always do - see how it compares to its competition. As it is technically a large Android handset, featuring BlackBerry's signature keyboard, we have put it up against other Android phablets.

Read on to find out how the BlackBerry Priv compares to the Nexus 6P, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus, Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, OnePlus 2 and the LG G4.

The BlackBerry Priv measures 147 x 77.2 x 9.4mm when closed and expands to 184mm when it is open. It hits the scales at 192g so it isn't particularly light but it offers a good build quality with a rubbery finish for grip.

The closest in terms of size is the LG G4 that measures 148.9 x 76.1mm with a curved rear between 6.3 and 9.8mm, meaning the Priv is actually the smallest of all the devices in this comparison when closed, but it is also the heaviest.

The lightest and slimmest is the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus at 153g and 6.9mm, while the closest in weight to the Priv is the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium at 181g. The largest device overall is the Nexus 6P which measures 159.3 x 77.8 x 7.3mm, while the OnePlus 2 is the thickest at 9.85mm.

The S6 edge+ has one of the more interesting designs of these devices being compared offering a dual-edge display, similar to the Priv, while the Xperia Z5 Premium has one of the more exciting finishes with its Chrome mirrored option. The Nexus 6P and the OnePlus 2 both have the most up-to-date tech however, each sporting a fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C.

The Xperia Z5 Premium and Galaxy S6 edge+ also offer fingerprint sensors, while the Priv has no fingerprint sensor but it does offer a physical keyboard, which none of the others do, of course.

The BlackBerry Priv has a 5.43-inch AMOLED display offering a Quad HD resolution that puts its pixel density at 540ppi. As we mentioned, the Priv's display is curved-edge display and it's beautiful.

The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, LG G4 and the OnePlus 2 all offer 5.5-inch displays, putting them close to the Priv in terms of size, but only the G4 offers the same resolution and it does so on a standard flat display. The Xperia Z5 Premium has a 4K display that puts its pixel density at 806ppi, while the OnePlus 2 opts for Full HD for a 401ppi. Due to the slightly larger display on the G4, its pixel density is slightly lower than the Priv at 535ppi.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ and the Nexus 6P both offer larger displays at 5.7-inches. They also both opt for 2560 x 1440 resolutions, like the Priv, meaning pixel densities of 518ppi. As we said though, the S6 edge+ has a dual-edge display to make things a little more interesting.

The sharpest display is the Xperia Z5 Premium of course, followed by the Priv, while the OnePlus 2 has the softest.

Smartphone cameras are difficult to compare as megapixels are not the only factor to consider. The software within each device has as much to do with the final shots produced, if not more so, than the amount of megapixels within the sensor. While we will compare megapixels here, be sure to check out our full reviews for each of these devices if you want to know how the cameras perform in the real world.

The BlackBerry Priv has an 18-megapixel rear camera that comes with various features including Optical Image Stabilisation, Phase Detection Auto Focus and an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera is 2-megapixels.

The rear camera is beaten only by the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium that features a 23-megapixel sensor. Both the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ and LG G4 both offer 16-megapixel rear cameras while the Nexus 6P and OnePlus 2 sit at 12.3-megapixels and 13-megapixels, respectively.

In terms of the front camera, the Priv offers the lowest resolution sensor. The Galaxy S6 edge+, Xperia Z5 Premium and OnePlus 2 all come with 5-megapixel sensors, while the Nexus 6P and LG G4 take things up a notch to an 8-megapixel snapper.

The BlackBerry Priv has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor under the hood, along with 3GB of RAM, which is the same as the LG G4. This might not be Qualcomm's latest chipset, but it is an established one and it is under the hood of many excellent devices.

The OnePlus 2, Nexus 6P and Sony Xperia Z5 Premium all opt for the newer and faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor and at least 3GB of RAM. The OnePlus 2 also has a 4GB of RAM model available. The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ has 4GB of RAM but an Exynos octa-core processor.

In terms of storage, the Priv has 32GB of internal memory with microSD support for storage expansion up to 2TB.

The OnePlus 2, Galaxy S6 edge+ and Nexus 6P don't offer microSD support so storage tops out at 64GB for the Samsung and OnePlus and 128GB for the Nexus. The LG G4 and the Xperia Z5 Premium both have 32GB of storage and microSD support like the Priv.

The biggest battery capacity sits within the Nexus 6P at 3450mAh, followed closely by the Xperia Z5 Premium at 3430mAh and then the Priv at 3410mAh. The OnePlus 2 has a 3300mAh capacity, while the G4 and the S6 edge+ have 3000mAh batteries.

The main feature of the BlackBerry Priv is that it runs on Android Lollipop, rather than BlackBerry's OS. Like all of these devices, except for the Nexus 6P, Android is the base software and each company places a skin or overlay on top, which then results in various features and customisation options.

With the Priv, BlackBerry has added handy shortcuts, as well as implemented some of the features from the BlackBerry OS such as BlackBerry Hub. OnePlus 2 has OxygenOS as its operating system, which allows for customisations such as a dark screen for night time.

Samsung has TouchWiz software over the top of Android and it has added a few features that use the dual-edge display, as the Priv also does. Sony and LG also have skins, which make all these devices look different, despite all running on Android.

The Nexus 6P is the only pure Android device with no customisation over the top.

There are pros and cons to each, with LG, Samsung and Sony adding lots of additional features, but also adding more bloat. The Priv, OnePlus 2 and Nexus 6P are much lighter on the software offering.

The BlackBerry Priv costs £559, which means it sits in the middle of all these devices being compared here but on the expensive side. The Sony Xperia Z4 Premium is the priciest at £629, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ at £599.

The OnePlus 2 is the cheapest at £239, followed by the LG G4 at £330 and the Nexus 6P at £449.

All the devices within this comparison are good within their own right. They all have strengths, they all have weaknesses and ultimately the decision between them all won't just come down to the numbers.

That said, the BlackBerry Priv competes well. It is the smallest of the devices here, despite also offering the smallest display by a fraction, and it holds it own in the most sections.

There is a good processor on board even if it isn't the latest and the rear camera has a few more megapixels than the majority, while the battery is up there with the bigger capacities and microSD support is a good thing to have.

It falls down in a few areas, such as front camera, lack of fingerprint sensor and it is heavy, but if you are a BlackBerry user that wants the best of both worlds - physical keyboard and the Android platform - it's a no-brainer (and your only option).