  BlackBerry Z30 vs BlackBerry Z10: What's the difference?

BlackBerry has announced another a new addition to its range of all-touch smartphones operating on the BB10 platform - the Blackberry Z30.

The handset is the largest in the company's portfolio, but at £600, what will you get for your money and how is it different from its predecessor, the BlackBerry Z10?

We put them up against each other to see how the new BlackBerry flagship will compare when it becomes available later in September.

First of all, you'll get a bigger display with the 5-inch BlackBerry Z30, compared to the 4.2-inches of the BlackBerry Z10. But with that bigger display you'll get a slightly lower resolution because of a small change in aspect. More importantly, the increase in size means the pixel density is lower, meaning a slightly softer image on the Z30 than the Z10.

The Z30 comes in at 1280 x 720 pixels with a 295ppi, while the Z10 has 1280 x 768 pixels at a 356ppi. Both feature 24-bit colour depth, but the Z30 has an AMOLED display, likely to providing more saturation to give colours more punch and deeper blacks.

As you'd expect, the Z30 is a bigger device, measuring 140.7 x 72 x 9.4mm, against the Z10 which comes in at 130 x 65.6 x 9mm. It is also slightly heavier hitting the scales at 170g, compared to the Z10 at 136g.

The Z30 looks to have a slightly classier and solid build compared to the Z10. The speaker has moved up slightly, along with the front-facing camera.

If you look at the model from the side, the Z30 offers more in terms of design, compared to the Z10 and the back also offers more with the patterned glassfibre weave we saw on the Q10. The rear camera has a more rounded frame on the Z30 compared to the squarer frame on the Z10, although these are really only superficial details.

Both devices sport Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processors, however the Z30 has been given a slight upgrade compared to the Z10. The Z30 will come with a dual-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor with quad-core graphics, while the Z10 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor with 1.5GHz dual-core CPUs under its hood. Numbers aside, we expect the Z30 will be faster.

BlackBerry has geared the Z30 up with its largest battery yet, but it's non-removable. The Z30 comes with a 2880mAh battery compared to the Z10, which has a 1800mAh removable battery. The Z30 will give you up to 16 days' standby and up to 18 hours' talk time, compared to 13 days' standby and 10 hours of talk time with the Z10. We're hoping the display doesn't pull too much from the battery, as the increase in capacity is very welcome.

Once you run out of juice with the Z30, you'll have to find a charger, however with the Z10, if you happen to have a spare charged battery in your back pocket, you can just switch it over.

There seem to be no changes to the camera capabilities of the BlackBerry Z30. Just like the Z10, you will get an 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with back side illumination for better low-light performance. You'll also get the five element f/2.2 lens, along with 5x enhanced super resolution digital zoom and 1080p HD recording.

The front-facing camera will still come in at 2-megapixel fixed focus, with image and video stablisation, 3x digital zoom and the capability of 720p video recording.

If you are looking to upgrade from your Z10 for better memory, the Z30 will only offer you the same. The Z30 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, just like the Z10, with both featuring microSD slots for further expansion.

Both devices also feature a micro HDMI port, USB 2.0 and NFC. The Z30 also comes with a USB OTG connection and DLNA Server.

There isn't much when it comes to variety between the Z30 and Z10 handsets, but you will get the pleasure of dual integrated stereo speakers and multiple microphones with the Z30, so it should sound better when making and receiving calls or listening to music.

As part of the BB10.2 software, you will also get Blackberry Natural Sound technology to enhance BBM Voice and Chats clarity, plus the Z30 comes with new antenna technology and the BlackBerry Priority Hub.

Overall, not a great deal has changed between the Z10 and the Z30, but you will get a faster device, bigger display and better battery life. You will pay for the privilege of course. The BlackBerry Z30 is retailing for £600, while the Z10 costs £480 SIM-free. You'll also only get the one black colour choice with the Z30, compared to the sliver and black Z10 options.

We will be looking at the BlackBerry Z30 more closely as soon as we get the chance, but for now we will leave it up to you to decide whether the extra £120 is worth it.