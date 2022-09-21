(Pocket-lint) - With every new iPhone model comes a fresh wave of cases and covers, and for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, that's no different. There's a plethora of options out there from a multitude of different companies. And they've arguably never been more important.

As buyers tend to keep their phones for longer - and spend more money on them than before - protecting that investment and ensuring it gets through its 2-3 years of service (or even longer) is virtually a necessity. Trying to make sense of all the options available can be something of a challenge though. So in this guide, we'll show you some of our favourites.

Whether you're after a simple designer-brand number, a leather wallet, a protective shell or one that compliments the design of your phone the best, our pick of options covers it all. We've tested a number of different cases already, and will continue to add to this list as we try more, bringing you the best of what's available to buy.

It's worth noting, all of the following are generally available for all models in the iPhone 14 series; that includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What are the best iPhone 14 cases? Currently, our top recommendation is the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe. However, other great options include the Mous Limitless 5.0, Pitaka MagEZ 3, Torro Leather case and Kate Spade protective hardshell case.

Our Top Pick: Best iPhone 14/14 Pro Case

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

For

Lots of colours to choose from

Lovely soft finish

Great fit

Against

Quite pricey

Some other cases offer better protection

As we've found for a number of years now, likely the best case for most people buying the new iPhone 14 series is Apple's own Silicone Case with MagSafe.

It fits like a glove, and has a really nice soft-touch texture to the silicone back which makes it a pleasure to hold. Plus, Apple sells it in a wide range of stunning colours. The lilac pictured looks fantastic on the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro.

The Silicone material offers effective shock absorption for most daily impact, and the MagSafe compatibility means it'll stick to your iPhone like glue, and allow you to use external MagSafe accessories and chargers.

Apple iPhone 14 series cases we also recommend

While we have our all-round favourite, there may be other cases that suit you better. If you need something a bit more budget friendly, more durable, thinner or just something a bit more exciting looking, you'll find other great options below.

Incipio Duo

For

Dual material design for effective protection

MagSafe support

Lifetime warranty

Against

Limited colour options

Incipio's Duo range is one of the company's best-selling options for a simple reason: you get protection without adding unreasonable heft to the device. It's been around for a while through various iterations, and is back for the iPhone 14 range.

The Duo combines a hard exterior shell with an internal silicone layer to ensure you get the shock absorption and hard-shell armour. Incipio's confident enough in its abilities that the case itself is covered by a lifetime warranty.

As an added bonus, you get MagSafe support with the latest range for iPhone 14 Pro, so it'll not only snap securely on to your phone, but you can snap additional MagSafe accessories on the back.

Coach Protective Case for MagSafe

For

Beautfiul floral designs

Great fit

Made from recycled plastic

Against

Expensive

MagSafe ring somewhat interferes with the design

Coach's Protective Case for MagSafe is embellished with beautiful floral patterns, offering a case that's both completely clear and eye-catching. It looks great.

The recycled plastic case itself feels durable too, offering a reashuring cushion and a really snug fit which - combined with MagSafe - means it's not going to come off your phone any time soon, and will protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 metres).

What's more, the protruding lip that surrounds the display and the camera means that if it lands on its front or its back, the important parts of your phone should be protected. It's a really well crafted case, and one we're sure some buyers will absolutely love the look of.

Pitaka MagEZ Case 3

For

Really thin/lightweight design

Nice grippy but soft texture

MagSafe support

Against

It's expensive

Some will find the design a bit plain

There's lots to love about Pitaka's MagEZ Case 3 for iPhone 14 series, but the biggest thing is its super thin profile. It's a case that even people who hate cases would tolerate, adding very little bulk at all to the phone, while still offering fairly decent impact protection.

The case's lightweight, but sturdy build, is thanks to the recycled aramid fibre construction which gives it that look of carbon fibre. It's subtle and attractive at the same time. And there's a generous protrusion around the cameras to ensure they're not easily damaged if the phone is dropped.

What's perhaps most surprising is that a case this thin also has MagSafe support, giving you an extra bit of reassurance that it won't drop off the phone, and means you can keep using all your other MagSafe accessories while it's on your phone. It is quite pricey though.

Mous Limitless 5.0

For

Range of attractive backplates

Very good impact resistance

Fits really snugly

Against

Not much in the way of colour

There's a chance that if you've ever watched YouTube, you've seen videos of Mous cases being dropped out of helicopters and all sorts. The reason for it is that the case offers really good impact resistance thanks to its construction.

The edges are filled with something called AiroShock which absorbs impact, while the exterior of the case has a rigid feel to it and has raised edges around all the important parts of your phone.

It comes with the walnut backplate (featured), plus bamboo, black leather, aramid fibre, speckled fabric and a white, pearlescent finish.

Torro Leather Folio Case

For

Multiple leather colour options

Incorporates wallet/card holders

Magnetic closing

Against

Leather wallets hard to hold open one-handed

Torro has been making great leather wallet cases for years, and selling them at relatively affordable prices. For the iPhone 14 Pro it's back with another folio, and this one cleverly uses magnets to keep it shut. No more elastic band getting in the way.

The Torro Leather Folio case is covered in full grain leather, and comes in seven different colours (Burgundy pictured). There's the classic black leather with red stitching option too, as well as the usual tan and dark brown, plus green, blue and teal versions.

There are slots for three cards, and a space for holding cash within the cover. It also has MagSafe support this year, making it even more convenient than ever.

Kate Spade protective hardshell case

For

Eye catching design

Good impact resistance around the edges

Great, secure fit

Against

Design won't be to everyone's taste

For the most part, the Kate Spade protective hardshell case is the same as the Coach protective case, and offers a similar overall design and material build. Where it's different is in the actual designs available.

We love the eye-catching glittery look of the option photographed, and we're sure it'll appeal to a lot of buyers. What's more, looking inside the edges of the case, Kate Spade's team opted for a really shock absorband internal material to help with daily bumps and scrapes.

How to choose an iPhone 14 case

Picking a case isn't always easy. There are so many factors to consider when looking at the best way to accessorise your iPhone 14. We try to answer some of your biggest questions below:

Do iPhone 13 cases fit the iPhone 14?

This is a slightly complicated one, but the short answer is: no. Sadly, despite being mostly the same dimensions and size, the iPhone 14 buttons have been repositioned on the sides, which means that any button covers or holes won't be in the right place if you try to use an iPhone 13 case on the iPhone 14. The 14 is also slightly thicker, but only by a fraction of inches.

Do iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 14 Pro?

Again, sadly not. You can't just buy an iPhone 14 case and hope it fits the Pro. This is due to the camera hump on the back being considerably larger and needing a bigger cutout. None of your older 'Pro' model cases will fit either.

How much drop protection do you need?

This is certainly worth considering. You might be very careful with your phones, and mostly keep it on your desk at home, and rarely have it out in the open. For you, drop protection might not be absolutely necessarily. But if you're out and about, and have been known to drop or bang your phone against things, it's definitely worth looking at a durable, shock-absorbant case.

Do you use MagSafe?

As MagSafe enters its third generation of iPhone, there are more accessory options than ever for MagSafe. So if you see yourself using something like Apple's MagSafe Wallet, or a MagSafe PopSocket, or even a MagSafe charger, you're best getting a case that also includes support and has the built-in magnets. Thankfully, in 2022, there are more MagSafe compatible cases than ever. They might cost more, but they're worth it if you like using the feature. The good news is that it doesn't necessarily mean a chunkier case anymore.

What materials do you like?

Some materials look and feel nicer than others and - like a lot of things - this is entirely a matter of personal preference. Some absolutely love natural materials like leather or wood, others prefer the harder plastic shell with a slightly rough finish, or maybe you love the softer matter silicone.

Is your iPhone your wallet too?

If not, and you still like to carry around cards and cash with you, you can potentially reduce the number of items in your pocket by getting a wallet/folio style case, or a case with a card/cash compartment built into the back. If you're one of those who uses Apple Pay everywhere, and don't need a wallet at all, obviously you don't need a wallet-style case.

