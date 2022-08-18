(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 14 series at an event in September and while nothing is currently official, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the devices to help us get an idea about what to expect.

There are rumoured to be four devices within the series, comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yes, that's right, no iPhone 14 mini this year it's said.

We've compared all four iPhone 14 devices based on their rumoured specifications to help you figure out which might be the right one for you when they launch.

Naturally the price will differ between the iPhone 14 models, you don't need us to tell you that. There have been rumours of a price increase in the Pro models, though for now, it's unclear if the increase will happen or whether it will come to the standard models too.

If prices stay similar to the iPhone 13 models, it's likely we will see the iPhone 14 models priced something like this:

iPhone 14: From £779/$799

iPhone 14 Max: From £879/$899

iPhone 14 Pro: From £949/$999

iPhone 14 Pro Max: From £1049/$1099

iPhone 14/14 Max: Aluminium frame, dual camera, notch

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max: Stainless steel frame, tripe camera, pill-shape cutout

The standard Apple iPhone 14 models are expected to follow a similar design to the iPhone 13 models, retaining the notch at the top of the display. The iPhone 14 Max will likely look identical to the iPhone 14 but on a larger scale.

It's not currently known if the camera setup on the rear will change compared to the iPhone 13 models, but we expect to see dual lenses again, flat edges and an aluminium frame. We'd also expect IP68 water and dust resistance.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to look different to the standard iPhone 14 models. Rumours suggest they will adopt a pill-shape cut out at the top of the display, along with a punch hole camera, replacing the notch that we've seen since the iPhone X in 2017.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to feature a triple rear camera on the back and they will be heavier than the standard models, likely offering a stainless steel frame over aluminium. Colours will also likely differ between the standard and Pro models, though both are rumoured to come in a purple option.

All four models are expected to offer Face ID.

iPhone 14: 6.1-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

iPhone 14 Max: 6.7-inch, OLED 120Hz refresh rate

iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch, OLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Always On Display

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch, OLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Always On Display

The Apple iPhone 14 is rumoured to be sticking with the same display size as the iPhone 13, which would mean a 6.1-inch screen. It is thought the iPhone 14 Max meanwhile, will feature a 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to offer a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen. All four models will likely offer an OLED panel, along with True Tone, Haptic Touch and HDR support, though the resolutions between the standard and Pro models are expected to differ, as they have done in the past.

Some rumours have claimed the standard iPhone 14 models will offer Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, like the iPhone 13 Pro models did, though it may not be adaptive. The iPhone 14 Pro models will also no doubt offer the ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, though we may see a lower refresh rate than the iPhone 13 Pro models, perhaps 1Hz.

It is also expected that the iPhone 14 Pro models feature an Always On Display - something most Android phones offer, allowing you to see information without your screen being on and unlocked. This will likely mirror what you have on your Lock Screen under iOS 16.

iPhone 14/14 Max: A15 chip, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, up to 19 hours/25 hours

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max: A16 chip, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, up to 22 hours/28 hours

According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will run on the same chipset as the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, which is the A15. We wouldn't be surprised to see a slight bump in performance and the chip be called the A15X or something, but for now, rumours suggest it will be the A15 again.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to run on the A16 chip, which will no doubt offer a performance boost on the A15 and therefore the standard iPhone 14 models. It will also be the first time Apple has used different chips in its iPhone models of the same series.

Storage options for the standard models haven't been detailed in leaks so it's not yet clear if they will be the same as the iPhone 13 models. If they are, we can expect 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. There was some talk of a 64GB model but we aren't convinced this will happen. The iPhone 14 Pro models are rumoured to be starting at 256GB instead of 128GB and it's expected there will also be 256GB and 1TB models.

Battery capacity will also be different between the standard iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models, as well as between the standard and Pro models themselves, with the Max variants no doubt offering larger batteries.

Apple typically measures this in hours rather than mAh, so based on the iPhone 13 models, we'd expect at least 19 hours for the standard iPhone 14 and at least 22 hours for the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely offer at least 28 hours, while the iPhone 14 Max will probably sit around 25 hours.

iPhone 14/14 Max: Dual rear, upgraded front camera

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max: Triple rear, upgraded front camera

It's expected that the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with a dual camera on the rear. At the moment, there haven't been any details as to what the sensors might be, though we'd expect a main wide camera and a secondary ultra wide camera. It could be these are the same as the iPhone 13, meaning dual 12-megapixel resolutions.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max meanwhile, are expected to have a triple rear camera which will likely be comprised of a main wide sensor, ultra wide sensor and a telephoto sensor. Rumours have suggested the iPhone 14 Pro models will see a 48-megapixel main sensor, which would be a resolution upgrade on the iPhone 13 Pro's 12-megapixel sensor and likely the iPhone 14 too.

We'd expect a similar feature set acorss all four models, like Portrait Mode with Depth Control, Night Mode, Photographic Styles and Cinematic Video.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will no doubt offer a few extra features on the top of the standard models though, as is always the case. For the iPhone 13 models, that included a macro mode and a feature called ProRES. It is not yet clear what the iPhone 14 Pro models will bring to the table over the standard iPhone 14 models though.

In terms of the front camera, rumours claim all four models will see an upgraded front camera to include a wider aperture and autofocus.

All four of the expected Apple iPhone 14 models will run on iOS 16. That's pretty much the only thing we can be certain of. The user experience will therefore be pretty much identical across the four models, though as we mentioned, it is likely the iPhone 14 Pro models will see some extra features in the camera department.

You can read all about iOS 16 and what features are coming in our separate feature.

Based on the rumours, it looks like there will be a few differences between the standard iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models, including design, materials, chipset, storage options, battery capacities, display features and camera offerings.

We're expecting some similairities still, like the flat edges, Face ID, iOS 16 software experience, front camera, and display sizes. On the whole though, rumours suggest the iPhone 14 Pro models will be differetiating themselves more so from the standard models this year than they have done in the past.

For now though, nothing is confirmed so we will have to wait and see what is revealed during the event. We have features on the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 models and iPhone 14 Pro models you can read to get yourself up to speed ahead of their reveal.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.