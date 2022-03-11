(Pocket-lint) - The latest generation of the iPhone SE is here. No matter whether it's your first foray into the Apple ecosystem, or you're just looking for a more pocketable iOS device, it's certainly a compelling option.

The upgraded internals make the new phone snappier than ever and 5G connectivity brings a new world of convenience. Combine this with a roster of new camera features, and it's easy to see why many are looking forward to getting their hands on the latest entry-level iPhone.

Once you've picked up the smartphone, though, you're going to want to protect it with a case. That's where this guide comes in.

Since the 2022 model features the same chassis as its predecessor - and also the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 - your options are almost endless when it comes to buying a case.

To help you seek out the best case for your needs, we've rounded up some of our favourite designs for you to consider.

Again, keep in mind that all of the cases we feature below will fit the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

Perfect fit

Soft feel

Not the most exciting

What better place to start than with an official option from Apple itself. The Silicone Case is a snap-on design that protects the rear of the device and features precise cutouts for all ports, cameras and sensors. There are a few attractive colours to choose from to fit your style.

Great use of materials

Lots of protection

On the weightier side

Mous’ Limitless case can be had in a variety of finishes, including real wooden inserts and even an ultra-durable Aramid fibre. The Limitless case uses Mous’ AiroShock technology which provides a great deal of impact protection while keeping the case slim and light.

Clean and minimal

Both rugged and lightweight

A little plain for some

The Otterbox Symmetry Series case is available in a number of stylish colours and has a really clean and simple look. What's more, it comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and manages to do so while remaining slim and lightweight.

Excellent design

Surprisingly cheap

Quite chunky

If you're looking for something a bit flashier, the Caseology Parallax has style for miles. It's one of the chunkier options but it provides boat-loads of protection and feels great in the hand. A large front bezel ensures your screen is looked after and plenty of colour options mean there's a case to suit most tastes.

Front and back protection

Lovely soft-touch nubuck leather

Might be too large for some pockets

The Snakehive Vintage wallet case protects both the front and back of your device while keeping your cards handy. It's are available in a range of colour options and is made from gorgeous genuine Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.

Clever modular design

Lots of colours

Can be a bit fiddly

RhinoShield has a few cases available for Apple's smallest iPhones, but we particularly like this modular design for how much control it gives you. You can use whichever bits of it you want, whether that's just the bumper case or the back protection - it's a great case for any situation.

Integrated kickstand

Heavy-duty protection

The design is starting to feel dated

Spigen is a longstanding crowd favourite and it's easy to see why. This Tough Armor case features rugged protection, a flip-out phone stand and stylish colour options, all at an extremely low price point. What's not to love?

Every product in this list has been assessed thoroughly to ensure it will perform exactly as a recommended pick should.

We've thought about everything, factoring in how each model will perform when being subjected to the wear and tear of everyday life. This meant diving into the key specs and features, like impact protection, screen coverage, thickness, weight and more. From there, we've then crossed our judgements with each individual price tag to ensure they represent good value for money, too.

As with any roundup, it's not possible to deliver a list that works for every type of user, but we lean on the experiences and opinions of the wider Pocket-lint team - as well as thoroughly assessing the areas above - in order to do our best in this regard.

What we always tend to avoid when compiling these picks are needless spec comparisons and marketing lines; we just want to provide an easy to understand summary that gives you an idea of what each phone case is like to use. Our verdicts are concise, but this is purely in the interest of brevity.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Conor Allison.