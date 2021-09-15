If you're buying the iPhone 13, mini, Pro or Pro Max, you're going to want a new case. We've collected some of the best around in this handy guide.

If you're the proud owner of one of Apple's iPhone 13 models, you're probably here to make the wise decision of protecting it with a case.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of companies offering protection for your shiny smartphone. In fact, the sheer quantity of options is mind-boggling, with something available no matter what style, material or price point you favour.

Whether you want a designer brand case, a pick that can survive a snowstorm, a leather option, a completely transparent choice or perhaps even one with a wallet or kickstand, our list of picks covers it. We've tried out more cases than you can shake a stick at, using each for a few days at a time to see how they stand up to sustained use, and checking how well they merit their price tags.

Also, when choosing, note that most of the options we've picked out are available in all sizes of the latest iPhone, whether you're getting the standard 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro or even the 13 Pro Max. Just be sure to pick them up in the right size for your phone.

What are the best iPhone 13 cases? Currently, our top recommendation is the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe. However, other great options include the Wave case, Mous Limitless 4.0, Cyrill Color Brick case, Atom Studios Split Case and Mujjo Full Leather case.

Our Top Pick: Best iPhone 13 Case

Apple Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe An excellent all-rounder The perfect choice for an Apple lover. $51.12 at Amazon (GB) $59.73 at Amazon (CA)

For

Premium feel

Great colours

MagSafe-friendly

Against

Pricey

Apple's own-brand cases are a safe choice, and, to mark the iPhone 13 series' arrival, the company has released a new set of colours. This latest crop of silicone cases is available in Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay and Product Red.

Being compatible with MagSafe means it just snaps onto the back of the phone, but, more importantly, will allow you to use other MagSafe accessories on the outside. This ensures a connection when using the MagSafe charger, and lets you clip on the MagSafe wallet or battery pack.

For

Great colour options

Sleek build

Against

Doesn't like MagSafe

This tasteful set of cases from Cyrill brings a nice mixture of sleekness and security - there are plenty of touches here to ensure that you get proper protection for your phone.

You can choose from a few nice pastel colours, but all of them have raised edges and extra shielding around the larger camera bump to make sure that nothing is in danger if you drop it.

For

Great protection

Nice look and feel

MagSafe

Against

Chunky

A bit expensive

Mous started out with these impressive cases, gaining a name thanks to their fun use of materials to evoke different looks and feels.

Now, the fourth version of its case is here for the iPhone 13 in all models, and we're impressed by the build quality, as ever. It's really solid, great for protection, and has full MagSafe compatibility in case you're all in on Apple's magnetic accessories.

Mujjo Mujjo Full Leather Great leather option An extremely sleek option that also provides the option to keep your cards in the rear.

For

Nice leather feel

Card sleeve optional

Against

Not much wrong here

Mujjo has made a name for itself offering quality leather cases for smartphones, and this year the company has improved its cases by making them more durable. The case is made from full-grain leather, with the buttons covered in leather, too, in order to aid responsiveness.

The inside is lined with a Japanese microfibre material, will the 1mm raised leather bezel ensures that if you place your phone face down, the display won't rub against any surfaces. Mujjo's premium leather case is available with or without a card sleeve and comes in three colours: Tan, Black and Monaco Blue.

For

Great clarity

Good protection

MagSafe

Against

A bit pricey

If what you're after is a completely clear, MagSafe-compatible case, the Mous Infinity is a great shout. The entire case is transparent, with the only splash of opaque colour coming from the MagSafe magnetic ring on the back of the case.

Mous' material is designed to resist yellowing, so it won't discolour, and it'll protect your phone from all the usual everyday bumps and scrapes. It's also Mous' thinnest case yet, and, being MagSafe compatible, it also has all the benefits of any other MagSafe compatible case.

Atom Studios Atom Studios Split Case Sleek finish With high-grade materials and a considered design, this case performs the difficult task of matching your phone's premium look and feel. $47.99 at Amazon (GB)

For

The split design feels great in-hand

Against

Tad expensive

This is one of the few iPhone 13 cases we've tested from the start and keep returning to. Mostly, we think, this is because the premium feel does justice to the iPhone's own look. Basically, it doesn't feel unworthy in its role as the device's protector.

What's more, MagSafe support is very secure and reliable, while the profile actually remains relatively slim. It'll be a tad expensive for some people's taste, but, once you begin using it, you quickly understand why.

How to choose an iPhone 13 case

Picking out a case can feel like a pretty big step, even if the phone costs way more than its sleeve. Check out some key questions to consider.

Do iPhone 12 cases fit the iPhone 13?

Here's a big one - if you had an iPhone 12 already, with some cases that you love, you might have looked at the lack of major redesigns and hoped that your cases would fit.

Sadly, regardless of which model you're moving to and from, that's not the case. Because of new, bigger camera bumps for all sizes, none of your iPhone 12 cases (or older generations, either) will fit the iPhone 13.

Do iPhone 13 cases fit the iPhone 13 Pro?

Going back to the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, another convenience was that their designs were so similar that cases could fit both of them - that made it easier for case-makers but also meant that if you upgraded or had a family member with the other model, you could easily swap them.

Again, because of camera changes this time round, that won't work. Cases will only fit on the model of phone you have, sadly.

How much drop protection do you need?

A big question when you're shopping for a case should be around protection. Are you a careful sort who really just needs to make sure your iPhone 13 doesn't get scuffed in your pocket? Or do you accidentally drop your phone all the time? If the latter sounds more accurate, it's worth checking out how companies rate their cases for drops - some of them should have you covered for even sizeable ones.

Do you use MagSafe?

Another variable between cases, including some of our favourites on this list, is how they support Apple's MagSafe system. Almost every case now allows for wireless charging, since that's more common. However, working properly with MagSafe connections, be they chargers or wallets, requires magnets built into the case that are more complex. They tend to feature on pricier cases, and Apple's own options, so if you're committed to the MagSafe lifestyle this might limit your choices a little.

What materials do you like?

Perhaps the biggest variable between cases, in an obvious way, is what they're made from. Do you want a transparent plastic number, or a full-grain leather sleeve? Do you like softer finishes, or care particularly about the eco-credentials of a given material? These are all things that should play into your choice, but they're also intrinsically tied to your taste.

Is your iPhone also your wallet?

Since smartphones rose to total ubiquity, many people have transitioned to having just a few payment cards in a sleeve on their phone case, whether it's a folio or any other style. This is something to consider - if you don't need too many cards at once, it can be a great way to cut down on pocket clutter and cut the risk of losing your wallet.

Apple iPhone 13 cases we also recommend

We understand that our favourite iPhone 13 case won't suit everybody's needs, which is why we're happy to extend our recommendations to the picks below. If you need something more budget-friendly, or just one that offers a different look, check out the below options.

Wave

Pocket-lint

Great for the planet.

View offer on Wavecase.co.uk

For

Actually not terrible for the planet

Great colours

Nice and slim

Against

Doesn't love MagSafe

From a far smaller name, we're really taken with this simple case, which comes in a range of funky colours that stand out from the crowd.

Most importantly, though, every case is made from biodegradable materials and is eco-friendly in a way that few rivals can match. If you like the colours on offer, and care about the planet, we think this should absolutely be one for your shortlist.

Other products we considered

When trying to decide on the best iPhone 13 cases, we spent hours testing each one out. We consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending these covers - and apply the same criteria when a new device is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either - we also try to factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value.

In all of our roundups, there are also many products we test that don't make the final cut. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.

