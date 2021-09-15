(Pocket-lint) - If you've ordered one of Apple's iPhone 13 models, or, if you already have one, you're going to want a good case for it.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of companies offering them. In fact, the sheer quantity of options is mind-boggling, with something available no matter what style, material or price point you favour.

Whether you want a designer brand case, a case that can survive a snowstorm, a leather case, a completely clear case or a case with a wallet or kickstand, our list of picks covers it.

Also, when choosing, note that most of the options we've picked out ship in all sizes of the latest iPhone, whether you're getting the standard 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro or even the 13 Pro Max.

Apple US, $49 | Apple UK, £49

Apple's own-brand cases are a safe choice, and, to mark the iPhone 13 series' arrival, the company has released a new set of colours.

This latest crop of silicone cases is available in Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay and Product Red.

Being compatible with MagSafe means it just snaps onto the back of the phone, but, more importantly, will allow you to use other MagSafe accessories on the outside.

This ensures a connection when using the MagSafe charger, and lets you clip on the MagSafe wallet or battery pack.

Mujjo US, $44.90 | Mujjo UK, £39.90

Mujjo has made a name for itself offering quality leather cases for smartphones, and this year the company has improved its cases by making them more durable.

The case is made from full-grain leather, with the buttons covered in leather, too, in order to aid responsiveness.

The inside is lined with a Japanese microfibre material, will the 1mm raised leather bezel ensures that if you place your phone face down, the display won't rub against any surfaces.

Mujjo's premium leather case is available with or without a card sleeve and comes in three colours: Tan, Black and Monaco Blue.

Proporta US, $43 | Proporta UK, £30

With any new iPhone launch, you can always guarantee a slew of Ted Baker branded cases will arrive.

The latest collection of transparent rear shells features the usual variety of designs, from floral and elegant to cartoon-ish monsters.

The case pictured above features the Ted AW21 Spiced Up floral print, and features an airwall-lined TPU frame to ensure you get good impact protection around the edges.

Plus, there are raised lips to protect your screen and the cameras on the back.

Mous US, $59.99 | Mous UK, £44.99

If what you're after is a completely clear, MagSafe-compatible case, the Mous Infinity is a great shout.

The entire case is transparent, with the only splash of opaque colour coming from the MagSafe magnetic ring on the back of the case.

Mous' material is designed to resist yellowing, so it won't discolour, and it'll protect your phone from all the usual everyday bumps and scrapes.

It's also Mous' thinnest case yet, and, being MagSafe compatible, it also has all the benefits of any other MagSafe compatible case.

Decoded US, $61 | Decoded UK, £44.99

Decoded has released a gorgeous set of simple, stylish rear covers for the latest iPhones.

It's a minimally-designed core back cover that has a smooth finish and is made from ECCO leather and impact-resistant TPU.

The camera housing of your phone is surrounded by a metal ring to protect it in the event of a drop, with it also ensuring the lenses don't get cracked or scratched.

Plus, this latest set of cases is available brown, black, navy and pink, and are compatible with MagSafe.

Apple US, $59 | Apple UK, £59

Like the Silicone case, Apple's own-brand leather case is a great choice, coming in Wisteria, Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Midnight and Sequoia Green colours. It's finished in genuine tanned leather that will develop a patina over time.

It features MagSafe support which - again - means it snaps easily into place and stays securely fitted to the back of the phone.

It also means you can use MagSafe accessories like the charging disc, wallets and battery packs on the back of it, even with the case on.

Greenwich US, $223 | Greenwich UK, £189

If you're after the utmost luxury in an iPhone case, you can't get much more luxury than that what's on offer from Greenwich.

The cases are handmade using high-quality leather, then finished with chevron stitching and an electroplated shell on the outside.

There's an internal card pocket and a magnet on it so that you can attach it to Greenwich's car mount, and it's compatible with MagSafe and other Qi wireless chargers.

Plus, it has a lifetime guarantee.