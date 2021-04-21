(Pocket-lint) - Apple took its time waiting to unveil its AirTag tracker, but the system is finally here, offering an in-house alternative to the tracking offered by the likes of Tile in recent years.

It's a simple little puck that can help you find the things you care about, but if you buy an AirTag on its own you might find it a little hard to attach to things. That's where the range of optional accessories comes in, and it's got some great items to offer up. We've gathered the very best AirTag accessories on offer, right here.

Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring

First up we're turning away from Apple's many in-house efforts to highlight this one from Belkin - an affordable, sturdy way to turn your AirTag into a keyring.

We think this is a better choice for most people than Apple's more expensive alternatives, even if it's a little generic.

AirTag Leather Key Ring

Next, though, we do turn to Apple's own roster. This lovely leather keyring is a bit classier and is available in a selection of nice colours.

It's sturdy and a little bigger than Belkin's, and should be perfect for a more fashionable addition to luggage or anything else.

AirTag Loop

If you want a similar loop design, but don't need the hassle of leather, this is a great option from Apple.

It's made from waterproof polyurethane and is therefore a little more weather-resistant, as well as more affordable, making it great for adventuring.

AirTag Leather Loop

Rounding out all of the options above, Apple gives us its loop design, this time in leather - so you can really have it however you want.

It's still nice and cleanly designed, and classy to look at, making it a great pick.

AirTag Herms Key Ring

At the exteme end of the pricing scale, Apple has teamed up with Hermès again to create custom-designed AirTag holders.

There are a few designs but we think the simplest is the strongest - this Barénia key ring is beautiful to look at. Its price is eye-watering, though, so we don't imagine this will work for many people.

Belkin Secure Holder with Strap

Finally, we're back to Belkin, which has another version of its Secure Holder that comes with a strap - a useful little addition to make it easier to attach to a wide range of items.

We really do think these holders are the most sensibly priced chioces out there right now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.