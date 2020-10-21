(Pocket-lint) - Apple's latest phones are making waves with their return to the old ways, with a beautiful flat design that's reminiscent of the glory days of the iPhone 4 and 5.

Flat, angular edges are the sort of thing that can make dropping your phone all the scarier thought - if you're going to pick up Apple's latest, there's every chance you'll want to pair it with a case.

You might opt for one that uses Apple's new MagSafe update to secure itself with magnets, or perhaps you're fine with a traditional fit. Either way, we've gathered some of the best options out there, right here.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

As is often the case, the case that will suit most people the best for the iPhone 12 is Apple's own soft case - although it's far from the most affordable option.

It fits perfectly, and the soft silicone finish is great to grip. Plus, you've got MagSafe on board in case you decide to pick up a snap-on magnetic accessory later.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

If you're taken with MagSafe, and want it in your case, but also want the colour of phone you chose to shine through, you might think about this clear case from Apple.

It's much like those for previous versions of the iPhone, with an obvious exception - those MagSafe magnets give it a funky, patterned look on the back. It won't be to everyone's taste, but it'll get the job done.

Otterbox Strada Via case

Otterbox has a deserved reputation for protecting phones to almost crazy extremes, making sure that it doesn't matter whether you're clumsy or not.

This case is a folio-style wallet that you open up to use your phone, and other finishes let you give it a leather feel, but the most affordable option is this soft-touch plastic. It's a solid case that's impressively protective.

Tech21 Evo Check

A really nice, simple case that'll protect your phone handily but doesn't bother with the complexity of MagSafe, the Evo Check case from Tech21 is a great plastic shell case.

You can get it in a few translucent colours, and the subtle patterning makes it looks surprisingly elegant.

Pad and Quill Bella Fino case

If you want leather in your case, though, and don't mind spending a bit more, Pad and Quill has long been making luxury cases for the best phones.

It's been quick to do the same for the iPhone 12, and you can pick up a soft, gorgeous leather wallet for your phone in a range of finishes and with your choice of elastic strap.

Greenwich Blake case

Another case that's at the luxury end of the market, Greenwich's Blake leather case gives you a plush and polished wallet case to wrap your iPhone 12 in.

It's solidly built from high-quality materials and does a great job of retaining the core of Apple's design even while it covers the phone up. A built-in card holder makes it practical on a few levels, too.

Incipio Grip case

Another clean and simple case is offered up by Incipio, with some smart features to make it great to use. There are little rubbery grip dimples along the sides of the case to make it great for holding even in a slippery grip.

Plus, a few colours to choose from mean that you can express your style as you like.

Mous Limitless case

From a small name a few years ago to one of the big up-and-comers of recent times, Mous makes cases that can save your phone from jaw-dropping falls and slips.

They're also handily attractive, of the Limitless line we particularly like this fabric-finish option, which gives a nice texture to your phone.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.