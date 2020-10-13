(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at an event on 13 October, succeeding the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from 2019, though the iPhone 11 will still be available alongside the new models.

How do the four latest models differ though? We've run up the specs for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max against each other to help you work out which is right for you.

Similar squarer design

OLED displays

Front camera

A14 chip

iOS 14 software

5G

There are several similarities between the iPhone 12 models. They all feature a similar squarer design - even though there is some variation between the models in terms of finishes and camera lenses on the rear. The Pro models are more premium in appearance. They all run on the same A14 chip with next generation Neural Engine though, they all run on iOS 14 software and they are all 5G compatible.

They also all have OLED display panels with True Tone and Haptic Touch - though their resolutions differ - and they all come with the same front-facing camera, whilst also all being IP68 water and dust resistant.

All four models have Face ID, differentiating them from the iPhone SE model, which uses Touch ID. You can read more about the iPhone SE in our review.

Whilst the four new iPhones have some similarities, there are of course a number of differences.

12 mini: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm, 135g

12: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm, 164g

12 Pro: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm, 189g

12 Pro Max: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm, 228g

The four new iPhones all vary in physical dimensions. The iPhone 12 mini is the smallest and lightest, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest and heaviest. The standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro have identical measurements, but the Pro is a little heavier.

12 mini: 5.4-inches

12: 6.1-inches

12 Pro: 6.1-inches

12 Pro Max: 6.7-inches

The iPhone 12 mini has the smallest display at 5.4-inches. It features a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both 6.1-inches with resolutions of 2532 x 1170 pixels and the iPhone 12 Max is the largest at 6.7-inches with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

iPhone 12 mini/iPhone 12: Dual rear camera

iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max: Triple rear camera

As you might expect, the rear camera setup is one of the main differentiating features between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 and the Pro models.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 have a dual rear camera, comprised of a 12-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a triple rear camera. Both have a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

To make things even more complicated though, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's main lens and telephoto lens differ from the iPhone 12 Pro's main lens and telephoto lens.

The 12 Pro has a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom capability and an aperture of f/2.0, while the 12 Pro Max's telephoto lens is new, offering 5x optical zoom and an aperture of f/2.2. The Max's main sensor is also new with 1.7µm pixels, though it has the same f/1.6 aperture and resolution as the iPhone 12 Pro.

The Pro models also have a LIDAR sensor for augemented reality, which you can read more about in our separate feature.

12 mini/12: 64GB to 256GB

12 Pro/12 Pro Max: 128GB to 512GB

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

12 mini/12: Five colours

12 Pro/12 Pro Max: Four colours

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 come in Black, Blue, White, Green and Product(Red) colour options.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite and Silver options.

As you would expect, the four iPhone 12 models all differ in price, with the Pro models sitting at the higher end and the iPhone 12 mini at the cheaper end.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699. It will be available to pre-order from 6 November, available 13 November.

The standard iPhone 12 starts at $799. It will be available to pre-order from 16 October, available 23 October.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999. It will be available to pre-order from 16 October, available 23 October.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099. It will be available to pre-order from 6 November, available 13 November.

The only differences between the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 is physical size, display size and cost. Otherwise, the colours, storage options, camera and hardware is identical between the two models, as well as the design.

The iPhone 12 is the same size as the iPhone 12 Pro model, but the Pro model has a more advanced rear camera setup, as well as a more premium finish and different colour options. It also has different storage options, the additional LiDAR sensor for AR, some extra features and it's pricier.

The difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is physical size, display size, cost, but also the newer telephoto lens and main sensor with larger pixels.

The iPhone 12 model that's right for you will depend on what size device you want and how much certain features mean to you. If you're all about the camera, then the Pro models are likely the better choice, specifically the Pro Max if you want the best Apple has to offer.

That said, we'd expect great performance from the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 despite them not offering everything the Pro models do in terms of camera setup, likely making them a great option for those that don't have the higher budget. We will update this feature as soon as we have reviewed the four devices in full.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.