iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: What's the rumoured difference?

We've been waiting for a cheaper iPhone to debut for some time to replace the long-discontinued iPhone SE.

Now it seems we're about to get that new iPhone SE (2020) handset - it'll be similar to the iPhone 8 in look, but have similar innards to the iPhone XR or iPhone 11. The iPhone SE (2020) launch date is rumoured to be 22 April.

We've delved into the rumour mill to check out how the incoming new phone should stack up alongside the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Naturally, the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 information here is based on launch specs, but the iPhone SE (2020) specs are based on rumour and should be treated as subject to change.

In case you're wondering about the name, it looks like it will be called iPhone SE, plain and simple, though we're adding (2020) for clarity. This handset has also been referred to as SE 2 and iPhone 9, too.

So should you wait for the new iPhone SE or opt for the iPhone XR or iPhone 11? Here's the lowdown. All three phones will run the latest version of iOS, 13, which will be upgraded to iOS 14 later in 2020.

iPhone SE (2020): 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148g (rumoured)

iPhone XR: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm, 194g

iPhone 11: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm, 194g

The new iPhone SE (2020) should be based on the iPhone 8 shell and will replace the existing iPhone 8 at the bottom end of Apple's smartphone range. Therefore it'll slot in underneath the iPhone XR even though it may well have more recent innards.

It'll be a Touch ID-based handset as opposed to the Face ID used on the other two devices, so the screen won't have a notch. It'll most likely not be water resistant unlike the other two devices (IP67 and IP68 for the XR and 11 respectively) and also forgo wireless charging, with a metallic back instead of glass. Both of those features would be a downgrade from the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE will probably come in a single size unlike the iPhone 8 - there won't be an equivalent of the iPhone 8 Plus in the SE range.

The iPhone 8 comes in gold, silver and space grey and the SE should come in similar colour choices. It probably won't have the multiple colour choices available in the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 ranges.

Red, black and white is one rumour for the colour choices.

iPhone XR: 6.1-inch, LCD, 1792 x 828 pixel resolution, no HDR, 625nits

iPhone 11: 6.1-inch, LCD, 1792 x 828 pixel resolution, no HDR, 625nits

None of these models have OLED displays unlike the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS and iPhone X. Both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR have a 6.1-inch, Liquid Retina LCD display that has a 1,792 x 828 pixel resolution, giving a pixel density of 326ppi.

The iPhone SE (2020) is set to have a 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 pixel display, again giving 326ppi. It's highly likely to have True Tone tech like the other two models.

iPhone SE (2020): Single rear camera (12MP), 7MP TrueDepth front camera (rumoured)

iPhone XR: Single rear camera (12MP), 7MP TrueDepth front camera

iPhone 11: Dual rear camera (12MP wide angle and ultra wide angle), 12MP TrueDepth front camera

The iPhone 11 is by far the better camera phone here, with a dual-camera on the rear and 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. It's also capable of 4K video recording.

The iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 camera and a wide-angle f/1.8 sensor. There's optical image stabilisation (OIS), a brighter True Tone flash and Portrait Lighting with six effects, as well as second-generation Smart HDR for photos. You also get a new night mode, a major improvement.

The iPhone XR has a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS and 5x zoom. It also only offers three effect Portrait Lighting and first-gen Smart HDR for photos. We're expecting the same camera to appear on the iPhone SE (2020). However, while the iPhone XR has a 7-megapixel f/2.2 TrueDepth camera system on the front, the SE won't need quite the same hardware as there's no Face ID.

The iPhone SE will most likely only support 1080p Full HD video like the iPhone XR.

iPhone SE (2020): A12/A13 chip, 64/128/256GB storage, single SIM with eSIM (rumoured)

iPhone XR: A12 chip, 64/256/512GB storage, single SIM with eSIM

iPhone 11: A13 chip, 64/256/512GB storage, single SIM with eSIM

If there's one specification we're currently not too sure about in terms of the new iPhone SE, it's the chipset being used. Will it be the A12 like the iPhone XR or the A13 like the iPhone 11? Both are possible and we've heard conflicting reports. In terms of cost, it's likely to be the A12, but that isn't definitive.

The iPhone XR and 11 come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes and we're expecting the same 64GB entry level on the iPhone SE, with 128GB and 256GB as the other options.

All three handsets are 4G, there are no 5G iPhones as yet.

As we mentioned, the new SE will use Touch ID and have a Home button unlike the Face ID-toting iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

iPhone 11: iOS 13

iPhone XR: iOS 13 compatible

The Apple iPhone 11 brings the launch of iOS 13 with it, which means several new features including Dark Mode, a new Find My app that combines Find My Friends and Find My iPhone together, a swiping keyboard, an overhaul of Reminders and several other updates.

You can read all about iOS 13 and what features it offers in more detail in our preview. The iPhone XR will also run on iOS 13 when the software lands on 19 September so it will offer the same overall user experience as the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 has a couple of features here and there that are hardware-based - mainly in the camera department - and therefore not available on the iPhone XR but on the whole, the software experience between these devices is identical.

There's little doubt that the iPhone 11 is the best phone here, but the main advantage it has over the XR is its second camera. Otherwise, the experience is very similar. The new iPhone SE will slot in at the bottom of the range, but while it'll be cheaper the main thing you compromise on compared to the XR will be the Touch ID-based design, as well as possibly no wireless charging and waterproofing.

Many users upgrading from older iPhones will find this design reassuring and may prefer it as an option. Plus, the smaller screen size will cater for those who don't want a large-display phone. We'll update this feature with the final iPhone SE specifications when the phone is launched.