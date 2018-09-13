Apple announced the iPhone XS and XS Max during an event in September, alongside the iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4. The XS and XS Max are the top-of-the-range iPhones, bringing with them a beautiful premium design with an almost all-screen front, a glass back and a stainless steel core available in either Gold, Silver or Space Grey colour options.

A predominately glass design means some level of protection is advisable though, especially when these devices start at £1000. We know, covering up the wonderful designs is always a shame but having a crack down the front or the back is definitely worse. Thankfully, there are plenty of cases out there for the iPhone XS and XS Max, all offering varying levels of protection, designs and features.

We have rounded up some of the best iPhone XS and XS Max cases we have found so far and we will add to this feature whenever we come across more.

Unsurprisingly Apple offers its own official cases for both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. There is a snap on silicone case for both devices in numerous colours, as well as a snap on leather case for both devices, which is also available in several colour options.

Additionally, Apple also has a leather folio case for the XS and XS Max, available in five colour options. All cases feature an Apple logo on their rear and precise cut outs for all ports and features.

Casetify offers its Impact Case for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, engineered for drop protection up to 10ft and lined with shock-absorbing QiTech material.

There is a dual layer construction, a raised bezel for protection and the Impact Case is available in hundreds of designs.

Gear 4 has a number of different case options for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The Victoria (shown above) comes in four designs including Fabric, Space, Tribal Leaf and Jungle. It features edge-to-edge protection, along with drop protection up to 10ft.

The Gear 4 Victoria case is also compatible with wireless charging.

British leather accessory brand Greenwich offers a wallet case for the iPhone XS and XS Max, available in a range of finishes including Beluga - a black shade - Tahiti Blue and Canary Yellow.

The wallet case is compatible with wireless charging and the company also offers an engraving service for those that want to add their own stamp to their case.

Just Mobile offers a couple of case options for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max including the TENC Air clear slim bumper case.

The TENC Air case has air cushions on all corners, as well as bumper frames to protect your new iPhone and the clear finish means you'll still see the beautiful design of the XS and XS Max through the case. It is also available in Matte Black too though.

Krusell offers a number of case options for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max including the Sandby Cover, available in four colours.

It offers precise cut outs for all features and functions and it has a sandstone feel finish, claimed to be inspired by the Swedish coastline and their rocky islands.

Mous offers its Limitless 2.0 range of cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max in a number of different finishes including wood, real leather, carbon fibre and real shell.

The cases have the company's AiroShock technology on board to help absorb the energy of an impact and disperse it.

OtterBox offers two cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the Statement Series case and the Traction Series case. Both come in four colours and they both show off the rear design of each device while still offering protection.

The Statement Series and Traction Series are both snap on cases, but the Statement Series has a little more to it with a leather accent feature on the rear at the bottom.

British manufacturer Snakehive offers the Vintage Wallet case for the iPhone XS and XS Max. The Vintage Wallet has three card slots inside, along with a larger compartment.

It is made from full grain cowhide nubuck leather and it features access to all ports and features, along with a cover secured with a clasp to protect the display.

Speck offers several case options for the iPhone XS and XS Max, including the Presidio Grip case (pictured on the left above) and the Metallic case (pictured on the right).

Both are available in various colour options and both are snap on style cases that offer precise cutouts to all ports and features.

Ted Baker offers its Folio case for the iPhone XS and XS Max in a range of options. There is a plain black case with a gold trim, along with a couple of patterned options with prints taken from the fashion brand's AW18 fashion collection.

The case will snap onto your XS or XS Max, neatly fitting around all ports and features, while the front cover has an internal mirror inside and closes to protect the screen.

Urban Armor Gear has plenty of case options for the iPhone XS and XS Max including the Pathfinder Series, available in five colour options. The Armor shell has an impact resistant soft core and there are oversized tactile buttons present for a design statement.

It is both Apple Pay and wireless charging compatible and it meets MIL-STD-810G drop-test standards.