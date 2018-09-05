Apple iPhone XS vs XS Plus vs iPhone 9: What's the rumoured difference?

Apple is reported to announce three new iPhones during its September 12 launch event. It is thought we will see a new iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus and a third, cheaper model.

Currently, the final names of these devices are unknown but for the sake of this feature, we are going with iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and iPhone 9. Here is how they differ, based on the speculation.

Stainless steel and glass for iPhone XS and XS Plus expected

Aluminium and glass for iPhone 9

Similar design as iPhone X expected on all three

IP rating expected on all three

All three of the new iPhone models are expected to launch with a similar design to the current iPhone X, ditching the Touch ID home button and featuring a notched-display on the front with Face ID.

The iPhone XS is reported to be the smallest model, followed by the iPhone 9 and then the larger iPhone XS Plus. It is thought the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Plus will feature a stainless steel core, like the iPhone X, while the iPhone 9 may opt for aluminium. All three models are expected to offer a glass back allowing for wireless charging, like the current iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

In terms of ports and functions, it is expected the 2018 iPhones will follow the same design as the iPhone X. There should therefore be a volume rocker on the left edge, a large power and Apple Pay button on the right edge, and the Lightning connector at the bottom flanked by speakers either side.

The iPhone XS and XS Plus have been leaked in a gold colour, but we'd also expect to see the Silver and Space Grey models already available on the iPhone X, while the iPhone 9 is reported to be coming in a wider colour palette, like orange.

Rumoured to range between 5.8 and 6.5-inches

iPhone XS Plus expected to be sharpest, iPhone 9 softest

iPhone XS and XS Plus OLED, iPhone 9 LCD

All expected to offer 19.5:9 aspect ratio

The Apple iPhone XS is reported to be coming with a 5.8-inch OLED display like the current iPhone X, while the iPhone XS Plus is said to be coming with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Sitting in the middle of these two devices will apparently be the iPhone 9 with a 6.1-inch LCD display, which will likely be an LED-backlit Retina display.

All three devices are expected to feature Apple's True Tone technology, along with 3D Touch and the P3 colour gamut, all of which are already on the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models. They are all also expected to offer the 19.5:9 aspect ratio found on the iPhone X.

Resolution is a little unclear at the moment. The iPhone XS Plus is expected to deliver the sharpest screen of the three new devices with a pixel density between 480 and 500ppi. The iPhone XS is predicted to offer a 458ppi, the same as the iPhone X, which if true means a resolution of 2436 x 1125.

The iPhone 9 meanwhile, is expected to deliver a pixel density between 320 and 330ppi, like the current iPhone 8 which sits at 326ppi, making it the softest display of the three new iPhones.

We'd expect HDR and Dolby Vision compatibility on the iPhone XS and XS Plus, as the iPhone X offers but it is not yet clear whether this might also be supported on the iPhone 9.

All likely to run A11X or A12 chip

64GB and 256GB storage options probable

Wireless charging

All expected to offer Face ID

The Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and iPhone 9 will all likely run on the same hardware, as the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models did. We're expecting either the A11X or A12 Bionic chip which, like its predecessor, should have a Neural engine and an embedded motion coprocessor.

RAM capacities aren't officially disclosed by Apple but the iPhone X is thought to have 3GB so we'd expect the iPhone XS and XS Plus to have at least this.

In terms of storage, we'd expect the same options across the iPhone XS and iPhone 9. The iPhone 8 models and X comes in 64GB and 256GB capacities so it's likely the new models will offer these too. It wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest a 512GB option might appear somewhere though, given Samsung introduced this on the Note 9.

Wireless charging capability is expected on all three new iPhone models and it is rumoured that all three will offer Face ID as the biometric security method, ditching Touch ID and its fingerprint sensor completely.

Dual rear camera on iPhone XS and XS Plus expected

Single camera on iPhone 9 reported

TrueDepth front camera expected on all three

The Apple iPhone XS and XS Plus are rumoured to be coming with a vertically-aligned dual camera on the rear, like the iPhone X offers, while the iPhone 9 is expected to stick with a singular sensor on the rear, like the standard iPhone 8.

No specifics surrounding either camera arrangement have been leaked as yet but we'd expect the XS and XS Plus to stick with the same composition as iPhone X, with a few improvements. As for the iPhone 9, we will have to wait and see but we wouldn't be surprised to see it capable of features like bokeh effects despite it only offering one lens.

The current X model has two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide-angle with an aperture of f/1.8 and one telephoto with an aperture of f/2.4. Dual optical image stabilisation is on board, along with a range of features including optical and digital zoom, 4K video recording and portrait mode.

Given Face ID is expected on all three new iPhones, we would expect to see the TrueDepth camera from the iPhone X make an appearance again. Again, there are likely to be improvements but specifics aside, expect features introduced on the iPhone X like Animoji to be on board.

iOS 12

The Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and iPhone 9 will all launch on iOS 12, assuming they all appear.

The software experience will therefore be identical, aside from perhaps a few additional features on the iPhone XS and XS Plus models.

You can read all about what to expect from iOS 12 in our separate feature, or head to our iPhone XS rumour round up for more in depth leaks surrounding the next iPhones.