The Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 are the manufacturer's smallest phones (as well as its cheapest), and are favourites for those who don't want quite such a large device in their pocket or bag. The phones are both perfectly powerful, too, especially the newer SE, which brings in some powerful hardware to the same form factor.

These phones might not be quite as exciting in terms of design as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but they stick to a design Apple users know and love. As we all know though, no matter what smartphone you have, keeping the wonderful designs looking pristine requires some level of protection.

Luckily, especially in the case of Apple devices, there are already plenty of options out there for protecting your new phone. We have rounded up some of the best iPhone SE and 8 cases we have found so far, but we will add to this feature whenever we come across more. The best part is that because the phones are identical in terms of dimensions, a case that fits one will fit the other, too.

Apple offers a Silicone Case, alongside a leather option, for the iPhone 8 and SE. They are snap on cases, protecting the rear of the devices, and feature precise cutouts for all ports and features and come in a few colour options.

Caseology offers numerous case options for the iPhone 8, including the Envoy Series, pictured, which comes in six colour options for the iPhone 8. It is made from a combination of PU leather, TPU and PC material and it offers military-grade protection.

Casetify offer numerous cases for the iPhone 8 and SE, some more outrageous than others. There are personalised options, as well as standard options and you'll find everything from unicorns to glitter cases, with some plain alternatives mixed in for good measure.

There are several case options from Gear4 for the iPhone 8 and SE, including the Victoria case that is designed to harmonise with your device, while providing a fashionable look. It has impact absorbing D3O inside to protect your device from drops and it offers easy access to all ports.

Mous’ Limitless case can be had in a variety of finishes. The Limitless case uses Mous’ AiroShock technology which provides a great deal of impact protection while keeping the case slim and light. Better yet, it’s compatible with wireless chargers.

The Otterbox Statement Series case is available for both the iPhone 8 and SE in two colours, comprising Wine and Black. It has a clear back with a leather accent at the bottom and it comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal.

Pelican offers a couple of rugged cases for the iPhone 8 and SE including the Protector case, which comes in six colour options. The Protector offers military-grade drop protection, a non-slip grip and a lifetime guarantee. There is also the Ambassador, Adventurer and Voyager, all of which offer different levels of protection.

Snakehive offers several case options for the iPhone 8 and SE. The Pastel Collection, Vintage Collection and Slimline Wallet Collection all feature a wallet style protecting both the front and back of the device. The cases are available in a range of colour options and are made from Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.

Speck offers the Presidio Grip case for both the iPhone 8 and SE. It is available in black only but it offers two layers of protection against drops up to 10ft, a raised bezel for screen protection and angled rubber ridges on the rear of the case for a non-slip grip.

Tech21 offers several case options for the iPhone 8 and SE including the Evo Check case that features a slim design. Made from the company's FlexShock material, the case can withstand drops of up to 2-metres and it comes in multiple colour options.

Ted Baker offers a number of case options for the iPhone 8 and SE, including this Carleto Mirror Folio case for the smaller device. It features a soft leather effect with electroplated back shell and there is a mirror inside. If this print doesn't tickle your fancy though, there are plenty of other Ted Baker options worth considering.

Urban Armor Gear offers a couple of options for the iPhone 8 and SE, including the Magma option pictured above, which features a striking design combined with best-in-class drop protection. UAG's cases are available in other colours, and have impact-resistant cores, water-resistant tactile grip all while meeting military drop-test standards.