The best wireless chargers for iPhone, Galaxy S9 and more

If you've got a phone with Qi-compatible wireless charging, then we've collected all the best wireless chargers together for you.

Like most other wireless charging phones, the Galaxy S9 and latest iPhone models use the standard Qi charging technology.

Mophie is the undisputed champion of battery covers, and it's now launched a wireless charging base, imaginitively called the Mophie Wireless Charging Base. It's a compact round device with non-slip rubber finish to ensure your shiny iPhone doesn't just slide off into oblivion whenever you place it down on the charger.

Like Mophie, Belkin announced a new charging plate just in time for the iPhones. The Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is round and flat, with a grippy rubber ring in the centre, again to ensure you slippery glass phone doesn't fall off. It can also charge through cases up to 3mm thick, and supports 7.5W faster charging for devices that support it.

Of course, Apple announced its own home-made accessory for charging its Qi-powered devices. It's called AirPower and it can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneuously (providing you have the new wireless charging capable AirPods case).

Like the Belkin and Mophie bases, the RAVPower wireless charging base supports Apple's 7.5W charging, and is capable of delivering up to 10W for other devices that support it. It's also a simple, flat disc-shaped device that lies flat and has an "anti-skid" silicone ring to stop devices sliding off.

While the following list of chargers don't come with support for the 7.5W charging for the new iPhones, they will charge at 5W, which is perfectly adequate if you tend to just leave your phone charging overnight. What's more, they're quite a lot cheaper than the optimised models.

If you're after an affordable, but good quality product, Anker is well known for producing exactly that kind of accessory. It's more well-known for cables and battery packs, but it also sells a budget friendly wireless charger. For devices that support it, the Anker base can fast-charge as well (only charges at 5W on the iPhones). Unlike most of the others, it's a rounded square design rather than a round one.

Unlike the other wireless chargers on the list, this Mophie Powerstation Wireless is also a back up battery pack, so you can take it with you when you travel, or lug it around in your backpack or handbag all day. When full, it's completely wireless and uses the internal battery to refuel your wireless charging iPhone. It's a 10,000mAh battery, so should be enough to give you two or three full charges before you need to plug it in again.

Anker's slightly more premium model is a little more stylish and more powerful than the plastic square model and features underlighting LEDs, rather than a strip of LEDs around the top. It's round, has a Type-C port and is compatible with fast-charging wireless phones, but only charges at 5W on the iPhones.

The pre existing Belking Qi charger is less powerful, but much cheaper than the newly announced Boost Up charger. Like most of the others on the list, you lie your phone flat, and the surface is slightly grippy in order to stop slippage.

If you're after a stand-up charger rather than a lie-down flat type, the PicTek has been very well received by consumers and costs very little. It has two Qi coils to ensure it charges consistently and quickly for phones that support fast-charging. Like the others it only charges at 5W on the iPhones.

If there was a prize for most attractive wireless charger, the Satechi one would win it. It's a gorgeous glossy flat disc with a metallic aluminium finish around the edges. It's not expensive either and will look right at home on any bedside table, and matches all the iPhone 8 finishes.

If your tastes are for something that doesn't require an extra thing sat on your desk or side table, you could just buy a table with the charger built in. FurniQi is exactly that: a small wooden side table with a built-in pad for wireless charging. Similarly, you could head into IKEA and pick up one of their many items with a similar feature.

