If you've got a phone with wireless charging, then we've collected all the best wireless chargers together in one place just for you.

Like most other wireless charging phones, the Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and latest iPhone models use the standard Qi charging technology supported by all the chargers on this page.

We've opted for chargers able to juice your phone at 7.5 or 10W - be warned that cheaper 5W chargers will charge your phone more slowly.

Apple announced its own AirPower wireless charging mat in September 2017 but as yet it hasn't been released and is thought to be the subject of technical problems. Read more: Where is Apple AirPower?

Anker is a company well known for creating great quality accessories for affordable prices, and the latest PowerWave products are a brilliant example of that. The new Anker Powerwave 7.5 Stand is capable of delivering 5W, 7.5W and 10W wireless charging, so if you have an iPhone XS you'll get the fastest charge available. Similarly, you'll get 10W fast charging on the Galaxy S9 or S9+. What's more, it has cooling to keep itself cool, enabling it to deliver its peak charging speeds for longer.

Available in black and white, Belkin's 10W charging stand is actually the charger we use every day with our iPhone X - it's a reliable charger with a long 1.5-metre lead that stretches across a desk easily. Not to your taste? Check out Belkin's more standard-looking wireless charging pad below. There's a three-year warranty, too.

Moshi's charging pad supports up to 10W wireless charging and even can detect foreign metal objects placed on the pad (like keys) for added safety. We like it because of its slightly more lifestyle design as well, it's definitely one of the more living room-friendly pads. It's also lightweight at 181g so is ideal for business travel - some of the other pads are significantly heavier than that.

The PowerWave 7.5W Pad shares all the same features of the Stand, except, rather than an angled stand, this is a circular pad that you lie your phone down on. The entire surface is coated in a fairly grippy finish to ensure that even glossy phones won't slide off. It has the same power delivery and cooling to keep it charging quickly.

Mophie is the undisputed champion of battery covers, and it's now launched a wireless charging base, imaginatively called the Mophie Wireless Charging Base. It's a compact round device with non-slip rubber finish to ensure your shiny phone doesn't just slide off into oblivion whenever you place it down on the charger.

The Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is round and flat, with a grippy rubber ring in the centre, again to ensure you slippery glass phone doesn't fall off. It can also charge through cases up to 3mm thick, and supports 7.5W faster charging for devices that support it. There's also a newer version of this pad for 10W charging.