We guide you through all the top iPhone models to consider right now.

If you're searching for everything there is to know about the Apple iPhone, you're in the right place.

Apple currently offers multiple devices to pick between, and, with recent generations comprising several models, choosing the right one for your needs has become increasingly difficult.

If you're not looking to invest in the latest range, iPhone 14 - which includes the standard model, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - there's also the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models to consider, as well as the entry-level iPhone SE (2022).

Below, we'll explain each in detail in order to help you figure out where you should spend your cash.

How to choose an Apple iPhone

Choosing the best iPhone for your needs is all about knowing the difference between each model. Here's a quick summary of each:

• The iPhone 14 is the base model of the latest models, featuring the same hardware as the iPhone 13 but with a faster GPU, upgraded main camera and front camera improvements. It comes in five colour options and retains the notch.

• The iPhone 14 Plus has all the same hardware and features as the iPhone 14 but with a larger display and battery. It comes in the same five colour options as the iPhone 14 and also retains the notch.

• The iPhone 14 Pro has upgraded hardware compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, along with an upgraded design, offering an Always-On Display, Dynamic Island that ditches the notch and extra camera features, as well as a more premium build quality.

• The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same hardware and design as the iPhone 14 Pro, but in a larger package with a 6.7-inch OLED display, which again has Always-On technology and Dynamic Island, and there's a bigger battery.

• The iPhone 13 mini is the base model of the 2021 iPhones, and the smallest and lightest available overall, offering a dual camera, OLED display, aluminium build, six colour options and a processor bump over the iPhone 12, as well as battery improvements.

• The iPhone 13 offers exactly the same hardware and features as the iPhone 13 mini but on a larger scale, with a 6.1-inch display like the iPhone 14, and battery improvements over the iPhone 12.

• The iPhone 12 is the entry-level model into the Face ID iPhones with an all-screen front design and Face ID over Touch ID. It has the oldest core hardware of all the current phones offered by Apple, but it is still powerful with a dual camera on the rear.

• The iPhone SE (2022) carries over the design from the second-gen iPhone SE from 2020, and, consequently, the iPhone 8. The display isn't quite as impressive as the other models in the company's portfolio, but it has the same core hardware as the iPhone 13 models, 5G capabilities and a single camera on the rear.

Apple iPhone 14

Dimensions: 146.7. x 71.5 x 7.80mm, 172g, IP68 water resistant

Display: 6.1-inch, 2532 x 1170 (460ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR, 1200nits

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Battery: Up to 20 hours

Colours: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product(RED)

The Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model to the latest iPhones. It offers an identical design to the iPhone 13 models, with a notch at the top of its OLED display, an aluminium frame with flat edges and a dual camera on the rear.

There's IP68 water and dust resistance, like the iPhone 14 Pro models, but you miss out on the Always On Display and the Dynamic Island design, which replaces the notch. You also miss out on some camera features from the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 runs on the A15 Bionic chip with five-core GPU, which is the same as the iPhone 13 Pro from 2021. It's powerful hardware but it doesn't match the iPhone 14 Pro models as it has done in the past. The dual camera has an upgraded main camera compared to the iPhone 13 however, and the front camera sees upgrades too.

The iPhone 14 is the iPhone to buy if you want the latest iPhone but your budget doesn't allow for the iPhone 14 Pro with its new design and extra features.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Dimensions: 160.8. x 78.1 x 7.80mm, 203g, IP68 water resistant

Display: 6.7-inch, 2778 x 1284 (458ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR, 1200nits

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Battery: Up to 26 hours

Colours: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product(RED)

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has the same design and hardware as the iPhone 14, but on a larger scale. It's the first time Apple has announced a larger model of the standard iPhone since the Pro models were introduced and it replaces the iPhone mini.

There's an aluminium frame - which means this model is much lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max - and it has flat-edges, a notch at the top of the 6.7-inch OLED display and a dual camera on the rear.

As with the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus runs on the A15 Bionic chipset but it offers a much bigger battery than its smaller sibling, claiming up to 26 hours over 20 hours. Like the iPhone 14, it too has an upgraded main camera and front camera compared to the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Plus is the iPhone to buy if you want the latest iPhone on a larger scale with a bigger battery but the iPhone 14 Pro Max is too expensive for you.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Dimensions: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm, 206g, IP68 water resistant

Display: 6.1-inch, 2556 x 1179 (460ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR, 2000nits

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery: Up to 23 hours

Colours: Space Black, Gold, Silver, Deep Purple

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the shining star of the 2022 iPhone range. It offers a refreshed design, ditching the notch at the top of the display for something called Dynamic Island, which is functional as well as being a different look for the iPhone and there's an Always On Display too.

There's a stainless steel frame with flat edges for a premium build quality and the frosted glass back sees a triple rear camera in the top left corner, with an upgraded 48-megapixel main sensor. The ultra wide camera has also seen some upgrades, and like the iPhone 14, the front camera has too.

Along with a refreshed design, the iPhone 14 Pro also runs on upgraded hardware compared to the standard iPhone 14, with a A16 Bionic chipset under its hood, and its battery is claimed to be up to 23 hours, which is a few more than the iPhone 14.

Buy the iPhone 14 Pro if you want the best iPhone Apple currently offers, with a new design and all the latest features, in a compact form.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, 240g, IP68 water resistant

Display: 6.7-inch, 2796 x 1290 (460ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR, 2000nits

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery: Up to 29 hours

Colours: Space Black, Gold, Silver, Deep Purple

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max offers everything the iPhone 14 Pro does, but on a bigger scale, like the iPhone 14 Plus does for the iPhone 14. It therefore also ditches the notch for the Dynamic Island pill-shape cut out, and it also features an Always On Display that makes great use of the Lock Screen customisation on iOS 16.

The stainless steel frame means the iPhone 14 Pro Max is very heavy but there's a very premium build quality here like the iPhone 14 Pro, and the larger 6.7-inch display delivers a fabulous viewing experience.

Again like the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor and upgraded front camera with autofocus, and it runs on the A16 Bionic chip. This device has the biggest battery promise of all the iPhones though, at up to 29 hours.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the iPhone to buy if budget isn't an issue and you're after the best Apple offers in the largest possible format.

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Dimensions: 131.5. x 64.2 x 7.65mm, 141g, IP68 water resistant

Display: 5.4-inch, 2340 x 1080 (476ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Battery: Up to 17 hours

Colours: Midnight, Pink, Blue, Starlight, Green, Product(RED)

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is the smallest iPhones available in the company's portfolio, after no iPhone 14 mini was revealed in 2022. It has flat edges and it features an aluminium build that offers IP68 water and dust resistance.

There's a dual camera on the rear - redesigned slightly from the iPhone 12 models - and there's a smaller notch on the front at the top of the 5.4-inch display. It offers Face ID over Touch ID and there's Night mode on the front and rear cameras, as well as a couple of extra camera features, like Photographic Styles and sensor-shift image stabilisation.

Running the show is an A15 Bionic chip, but aside from the power boost, the iPhone 13 mini also promises a 1.5-hour improvement in battery life compared to its predecessor. Storage options are also better and although it misses off a few features compared to the iPhone 14 models, the iPhone 13 mini is a little pocket powerhouse.

The iPhone 13 mini is the iPhone to buy if you want some of the latest and greatest features Apple has to offer but in a lovely small and light package.

Apple iPhone 13

Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm, 164g, IP68 water resistant

Display: 6.1-inch, 2532 x 1170 (460ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Battery: Up to 19 hours

Colours: Midnight, Pink, Blue, Starlight, Product(RED)

The Apple iPhone 13 has the same design, features and specifications as the iPhone 13 mini but on a slightly bigger scale. With this device, you have the same flat edge design as the mini, in the same colours and again, it is an aluminium build with IP68 water resistance.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch display though so it's a little larger than the iPhone 13 mini and the same size as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The notch has been reduced at the top compared to the iPhone 12, but you'll still find Face ID and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Night mode.

Running on the same hardware as the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 has the A15 Bionic chip under its hood, a dual rear camera that offers the same camera features as the iPhone 13 mini, and Apple claims battery life has improved by 2.5 hours compared to the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 is the one to buy if you want a powerful device in a larger package than the iPhone 13 mini - and without paying the extra for the more premium build and additional camera features offered by the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12

Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm, 164g, IP68 water resistant



Display: 6.1-inch, 2532 x 1170 (460ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone, HDR



Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB



Battery: Up to 17 hours



Colours: Blue, Green, White, Black, Product(RED)

The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display, which is the same as the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. It offers Face ID within a notch at the top of the display and it features an aluminium frame with flat edges and ceramic shield front.

It is available in five colours and there's a dual rear camera with Night Mode on the front camera, as well as improvements to the older iPhone 11's Night Mode on the rear.

Under the hood, the iPhone 12 has the A14 chip. It also has an OLED display with HDR, True Tone and Haptic Touch and it offers MagSafe, though it misses out on a couple of camera features compared to the iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models, even if the results are still great.

The iPhone 12 is the iPhone to buy if you want the newer flat-edge iPhone design with some great features, but you don't want to pay the extra for the latest iPhone 14 models.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 144g, IP67 water resistant

Display: 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), Haptic Touch, True Tone

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 15 hours

Colours: Black, White, Product (Red)

The iPhone SE (2022) replaces the iPhone SE (2020) as the entry point into the iPhone ecosystem. It sticks with the iPhone 8 design, retaining the exact same measurements, while also offering IP67 protection.

That design means that the iPhone SE features Touch ID, making it the only model that doesn't have Face ID, and the display also sticks to the old 16:9 aspect, rather than the 19:9 aspect of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

Outside of that design, the iPhone SE is powered by the A15 Bionic, the same chap that's in the standard iPhone 13 models. That makes it more powerful than the iPhone 12 models, despite looking older in terms of design. It is also 5G capable.

There's a single 12-megapixel camera on the back, as well, and it offers the same Portrait Lighting effects as the iPhone 13, as well as Smart HDR 4 for photos and Photographic Styles. That means that it's a better offering on the rear camera than the older iPhone XR, though there is no night mode like the iPhone 12 and later.

