Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus vs Android: The flagship showdown

Apple has announced not one, but two new iPhones, which only means one thing - there are two new flagship smartphones that have been added to the mix of already stiff competition.

But which is the best device overall in terms of the numbers? Here we are breaking down all the specs into simple, matter of fact statements so you can see which flagship smartphone is the biggest, which is the lightest, which has the highest resolution display and which has the best camera.

Enter the usual suspects - Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, HTC One (M8), Samsung Galaxy S5, LG G3 and Sony Xperia Z3 - and let the spec crunching begin.

The Apple iPhone 6's aluminium build measures 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm and weighs 129g, while the iPhone 6 Plus measures 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm and hits the scales at 172g.

If you are looking for the lightest of all six devices, the Apple iPhone 6 is the winner, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S5 at 145g.

For those after the slimmest, both Apple iPhones are thinner than any of the Android competitors, with the Sony Xperia Z3 taking third place for its 7.3mm build.

The largest of the bunch is the iPhone 6 Plus at 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm and the most compact is the iPhone 6 at 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm.

You'll find a 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 pixel resolution display on the Apple iPhone 6, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution on the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus, which means a pixel density of 326ppi and 401ppi respectively.

The biggest display award goes to both the LG G3 and the Apple iPhone 6 Plus, both offering 5.5-inches.

LG mops up the sharpest display however, with its 2560 x 1440 resolution providing a pixel density of 534ppi.

All the other Android smartphones offer a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The smallest display is Apple's iPhone 6, which is 0.3-inches smaller than the next contender, and also the lowest resolution and ppi.

The Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone 6 Plus both feature the company's latest A8 processor on board with 64-bit architecture, supporting the 64-bit software of iOS 8. It has the M8 coprocessor to handle motion.

Android is not 64-bit yet, which is lucky as none of the flagship Android devices support it.

All of the Android devices have a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood but the Sony Xperia Z3 has the most RAM at 3GB.

Comparing the devices like for like is very difficult: with undisclosed hardware from Apple, and different operating systems, there's no easy way to measure them on the spec sheet.

When it comes to camera, the Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone 6 Plus both feature an 8-megapixel rear snapper and a 1.2-megapixel front snapper.

If you arbitrarily want highest number of pixels on the rear camera, you'll want the Sony Xperia Z3 with its 20.7-megapixel sensor.

If you are a selfie snapper, then you'll want the HTC One (M8) for the best front camera with its 5-megapixel offering.

This is the fiercest battleground of all, but we'd expect the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to be strong performers with the latest tech they are offering including HDR selfies. That's not to say they will win though, we suspect the camera battle to be the hardest fought.

The Apple iPhone 6 comes with a better battery than the iPhone 5S and Apple claims it will offer 14 hours talk time and 240 hours standby, while the Apple iPhone 6 Plus is said to provide 24 hours talk time and 384 hours standby. Apple hasn't disclosed the battery capacity, however.

For the biggest battery capacity, the Sony Xperia Z3 wins the group at 3100mAh, which means the longest standby too at 740 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 and the LG G3 fight for the most amount of talk time though, both claiming up to 21 hours.

For audio playback, you're answer is the Sony Xperia Z3 again with up to 130 hours of music playback.

The smallest battery capacity is the HTC One (M8) at 2600mAh and 496 hours standby.

Apple doesn't offer microSD support but its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will come in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB storage capacities.

This means Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus offers the biggest internal storage options.

All the Android flagships have microSD slots for storage expansion up to 128GB, but typically offer 16 or 32GB storage.

The Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus has iOS 8 on board, which means a whole host of new features but its most unique offering is Apple Pay, which is launching initially in the US.

In terms of unique features for the Android handsets, the HTC One (M8) has a Duo Camera that captures depth of field information, the Samsung Galaxy S5 brings a heart sensor to the mix, the LG G3 uses laser focusing and the Sony Xperia Z3 is waterproof and lets you play PS4 games.

The new iPhone 6 will start at £539 for 16GB. The iPhone 6 Plus will start from £619 (16GB).

The cheapest SIM free handset on our panel of Android flagships is the LG G3, at £479 (16GB), which is the most affordable overall.

The iPhone 6 Plus is the most expensive and ironically has the same size display as the LG G3.

It depends what is most important to you as to which of the usual suspects will win you over, but if you just take them all on number value and nothing else ... this is how it goes down.

The smallest, lightest and slimmest phone is the new Apple iPhone 6.

The biggest display is shared between the LG G3 and the Apple iPhone 6 Plus, but the sharpest display is the LG G3.

The highest resolution rear camera is the Sony Xperia Z3 and the best front camera is the HTC One (M8).

The biggest battery capacity is the Sony Xperia Z3.

The most internal storage goes to Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, but all the Android devices offer microSD card support.

The most affordable device is the LG G3 at £479.

And that friends, are the tech specs crunched.