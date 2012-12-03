  Apple vs Samsung: iPhone 5 on sale in South Korea on 7 December

Apple has announced that it will be selling the iPhone 5 in South Korea from this Friday, taking the fight to become the reigning smartphone straight to Samsung on its home turf.

"Apple today announced iPhone 5 will be available in South Korea on Friday, December 7, with more than 50 additional countries being added in December, including Brazil, Russia and Taiwan," the company told Pocket-lint in a statement.

The iPhone 5 is currently available in 47 countries around the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and the UK, but it is the first time it will go up against Samsung and the Samsung Galaxy S III among others, in Samsung's own country, South Korea.

iPhone 5 will be available in South Korea on Friday, December 7 and on Friday, December 14 in Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Grenada, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kuwait, Macedonia, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

On Friday, December 21, the iPhone 5 will also become available in Barbados, Botswana, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Egypt, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, St Kitts, St. Lucia, StVincent & the Grenadines, Tunisia, Uganda and Vietnam.