It seems like everyone has a little circular grip attached to the back of their phone.

These are called PopSockets, and they’ve exploded in popularity over the past year or two in both the US and the UK. The maker of PopSockets was the second-fastest growing US company in 2018, according to Inc, and it has sold over 100 million of those cheap, door knob-shaped gadgets.

It's a simple enough idea: The Original PopSocket sticks flat to your phone, and then it can be popped out whenever you need it. They are best used as a grip for when you want to take the perfect selfie, or as a stand for when you want to read or watch something, hands-free. Part of the appeal, too, is the endless custom choices they offer, and that has grown even more in the past year, thanks to the Swappable PopSocket, which allows to keep the same mount and yet instantly change the top designs based on your mood or outfit.

PopSocket also recently expanded into smaller versions of its signature PopSockets, called PopMinis, as well as PopWallets, which allow you to store things like credit cards on the rear of your device. This buyer's guide focuses on the Original and Swappable PopSockets, though. We’ve compiled a list of the coolest patterns currently available. Of course, if nothing on our list catches your eye, then check out the create your own section of the PopSocket site. There, you can make your own with photos of pets, family members, or whatever else.

The ghost marble design is a non-swappable design and would look great with a black case.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

A pretty-looking opal PopSocket that's non-swappable and can be used to accent your jewelry

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Here's a classic, all-black, non-swappable design.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

This Peace Mandala PopSocket is a great swappable choice for the hippies and yoga enthusiast in our lives.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Another classic All-White swappable pop top design. It will be perfect for those with an all-white case or phone.

• View offer on Amazon US

Ever wish you had the power to destroy Alderaan in you hand? Here ya go. This is an original pop grip that's not swappable.

• PopSocket US | PopSocket UK

This record design is swappable and ideal for the music lovers out there.

• PopSocket UK

The Nebula designer is for people who'd rather look up at the stars than down at their phones. It is also swappable.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK (Similar)

A great swappable choice for big fans of The Little Mermaid and avid fishers alike.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Who doesn't love a good sparkle party? This design features the swappable pop top, too.

• PopSocket US

This one is glittery and pink. It's also got the swappable pop top. What's not to love?

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

A basketball for the hoop lovers. PopSocket also offers football and baseball PopSockets. They're swappable, too, so you can switch them for whatever season you're in at the moment.

• PopSocket US | PopSocket UK

PopSocket offers most American sports teams (Go Pats). Unfortunately, it doesn't do much for leagues outside of the US. These sports teams designs are all original pop grips that can't be switched out.

• PopSocket US

This PopSocket is made from premium vegan leather. It has a swappable pop top. If you love the vegan leather, then be sure to check out the other colours.

• PopSocket US | PopSocket UK

This is a cool, trippy design that resembles some of the marble patterns. It's also available in the swappable pop top.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Nothing like some palm trees to help you through winter, and its swappable, so it can be changed whenever you want.

• PopSockets US | PopSockets UK

This PopSocket has a nice tie-dye like design that features the swappable pop top.

• PopSockets US | PopSockets UK

This beautiful mandala looks great set against a black phone case and features the swappable pop top.

• PopSocket US | PopSocket UK

This cool design is great for surfers and beach lovers. It's an original pop top, so no swapping with this one.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

This design is part of PopSocket's metallic lineup of pop tops. It's also swappable.

• PopSocket US | PopSocket UK