Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 9: What's the rumoured difference?

There will be potentially three new iPhones revealed at Apple's 12 September event. It's been claimed we will see a refreshed iPhone X, a larger iPhone X Plus and a replacement for the iPhone 8.

What any of the new iPhones will be officially called is not yet known, but for the sake of this feature, we are going to use iPhone 9 to refer to the device set to succeed the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Here is how they might compare, based on the speculation.

New design suggested for iPhone 9

iPhone 9 expected to be between 8 and 8 Plus in terms of size

IP67 water and dust resistance likely on all three

No Touch ID reported for iPhone 9

The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature aluminum cores sandwiched between a glass front and back. They come in gold, silver, space grey and product red colour options and they are both IP67 water and dust resistant.

The iPhone 8 measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm and weighs 148g, while the iPhone 8 Plus measures 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm and weighs 202g. Both feature the Touch ID home button beneath the display, and the iPhone 8 has a single camera on the rear, while the 8 Plus has a horizontally-aligned dual camera.

The iPhone 9, or third iPhone reported, is claimed be ditching Touch ID entirely, as the iPhone X did last year, with reports suggesting it too will offer Face ID for authentication, like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus are both reported to do.

It is therefore expected that the iPhone 9 will feature a similar design to the current iPhone X with a notched display on the front, though we suspect it may stick to an aluminium core rather than opt for stainless steel in order to keep costs down.

Leaks suggest there will be a single camera on the back of the iPhone 9, rather than dual like the iPhone 8 Plus and it has been claimed the iPhone 9 will have a footprint somewhere between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It's also rumoured to be coming in grey, white, blue, red and orange and no doubt there will be waterproofing on board.

iPhone 9 expected to have larger display

True Tone and 3D Touch expected

Likely to be LCD on iPhone 9 too

iPhone 9 expected to have different aspect ratio

The Apple iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750 pixel resolution for a pixel density of 326ppi. The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with a Full HD resolution for a pixel density of 401ppi.

Both are LCD displays and both feature Apple's True Tone technology, along with a P3 wide colour gamut and 3D Touch. They also both have a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Apple iPhone 9 is claimed to be coming with a 6.1-inch display, though as we mentioned above its footprint is expected to be between the 8 and the 8 Plus, with the iPhone 9 adopting the same, or similar 19.5:9 aspect ratio as the iPhone X.

It's been rumoured that the iPhone 9 will continue to offer an LCD display rather than switch to OLED and it is thought its pixel density will sit between 320 and 330ppi, suggesting Apple could opt for around Full HD and continue to steer clear of the market-dominating Quad HD+.

It is expected that the iPhone 9 will continue to offer True Tone technology, along with the P3 wide colour gamut and 3D Touch however.

iPhone 9 expected to come with new chip

Storage options for iPhone 9 expected to be the same or start higher

Battery improvements on iPhone 9 expected

The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus both come with the A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, a neural engine and embedded M11 motion coprocessor. They also both come in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities, neither of which offer microSD support.

A fingerprint sensor is built into the home button and both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have built-in stereo speakers and no 3.5mm headphone jack. They also both offer wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO.

The iPhone 8 has a slightly smaller battery to the larger model, promising up to 14 hours talk time, while the iPhone 8 Plus promises up to 21 hours talk time.

The iPhone 9 will almost certainly arrive on an upgraded chip, likely to be called either the A11X or the A12. We'd expect storage models to stay the same, or perhaps start at 128GB instead and we're not expecting microSD support or the resurrection of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned earlier, it's been claimed the iPhone 9 will opt for Face ID over Touch ID and predictions have also suggested it will support gigabit LTE data transmission speeds and 4x4 MIMO standards. We'd expect battery improvements, as is generally the case with a new device, and we'd expect the stereo speakers to be on board again too.

iPhone 9 likely to have single rear camera

iPhone 9 expected to have TrueDepth front camera

The Apple iPhone 8 has a singular 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, while the iPhone 8 Plus has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera made up of a f/1.8 wide angle sensor and a f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

Both models offer optical image stabilisation, as well as features including digital zoom, noise reduction and Auto HDR for images, but only the iPhone 8 Plus has optical zoom and portrait mode. Both models have a 7-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a Retina Flash.

There haven't been too many rumours surrounding the iPhone 9's camera, though we have seen a few leaks that suggest it will feature a singular camera on the back rather than dual, as we briefly mentioned previously.

There have been reports to suggest that all 2018 iPhone models will have the TrueDepth front camera for FaceID and Animojis however, like the iPhone X.

All will run on iOS 12 eventually

Similar software experience

The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus both run on iOS 11, but they will both see an upgrade to iOS 12 when it launches in September.

The iPhone 9 will launch on iOS 12, assuming it launches at all, meaning the software experience between all these devices will be very similar. If all the rumours are correct, the iPhone 9 will have a few extras though including the possibility of Face ID and Animojis.

You can read all about the 2018 iPhone rumours in our separate feature if you want a bit more information but we will update this feature with any substantial new leaks as and when they appear.