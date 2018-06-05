Asus ROG Phone vs Razer Phone: What's the difference?

Asus announced a new phone dedicated towards gaming in the ROG Phone. The device was announced at Computex in Taipei and it will compete with the likes of the excellent Razer Phone.

The Asus ROG Phone brings with it a unique cooling system as well as the ability to add on accessories, but how does it stand up to the Razer Phone with its 120Hz screen and Dolby Atmos? Here are the specs compared.

Similar sizes

Additional accessories available for ROG Phone

The Asus ROG Phone has an interesting design with AirTrigger ultrasonic buttons that require a super light touch for quick reflexes. Two of these buttons are located on the left edge, while another is placed on the bottom right edge and each one can be customised.

There is also a USB Type-C port location on the right side of the device as well as at the bottom. This is for when the ROG Phone is being used in landscape mode and requires charging, stopping the cables getting in your way. It is also where the included AeroActive Cooler accessory plugs in. The ROG Phone measures 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm and weighs 200g.

The Razer Phone has a squarer and arguably not as exciting design. It is sleeker, squarer and a little less fussy than the ROG Phone but there are fewer options when it comes to additional accessories.

The Razer Phone is very similar in size and weight to the ROG Phone though, measuring 158.5 x 77.7 x 8mm and hitting the scales at 197g.

ROG larger display, HDR support

Razer higher resolution

Razer faster refresh rate

The Asus ROG Phone features a 6-inch AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution for a pixel density of 402ppi. It has an 18:9 aspect ratio and it offers a 90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time for mobile gaming.

The ROG Phone also supports HDR and the screen is protected with the latest version of Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Razer Phone has a slightly smaller 5.7-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution for a sharper 515ppi. It has a more standard aspect ratio of 16:9 and the LCD display may mean colours aren't as punchy and vibrant as they might be on the ROG Phone.

HDR is supported again but the Razor Phone offers a faster refresh rate than the ROG Phone at 120Hz thanks to the UltraMotion screen. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display. Ultimately, Razer's higher refresh rate might result in smoother scrolling and it's more detailed, but the ROG Phone display is larger and more immersive.

ROG: Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM, 128/512GB storage, 4000mAh

Razer: Snapdragon 835, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD, 4000mAh

The Asus ROG Phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform with Adreno 630 graphics and 8GB RAM. It is available in 128GB and 512GB storage options, neither of which offer microSD support and there is a 4000mAh battery that offers fast charging.

The ROG Phone has dual front-facing stereo speakers with a smart amplifier and it supports 24-bit Hi-Res audio. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and the ROG Phone has two USB Type-C ports, along with the ultrasonic AirTriggers. A GameCool system is also on board, said to improve thermals with a copper head spreader and 3D vapour chamber to transfer heat away from the SoC and into the body.

The Razer Phone meanwhile runs on the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform with Adreno 540 graphics and 8GB of RAM. There is only 64GB of storage on board but the Razer Phone has microSD support for storage expansion and like the Asus, it has a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Dual front-facing stereo speakers feature on the Razer phone too, along with dual amplifiers and Dolby Atmos support. At the end of the day, the newer ROG Phone is more powerful and all the cooling tech should mean it can be pushed harder for longer.

ROG: Dual 12MP/8MP rear cameras

Razer: Dual 12MP/12MP rear cameras

Both have 8MP front camera

The Asus ROG Phone has a dual rear camera made up of a 12-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide angle camera. On the front, you'l find an 8-megapixel snapper.

The Razer Phone also has a dual rear camera consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors, both of which have autofocus. The wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/1.8, while the other sensor has an aperture of f/2.6.

The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus and an aperture of f/2.0.

A price has yet to be announced for the Asus ROG Phone, while the Razer Phone costs £699.

On paper, the Asus ROG Phone has potential with its interesting and considered design, extra accessories, speedy processor and cooling system. The Razer Phone is a fantastic device though with a display that means a super-smooth operation, along with some of the best speakers we've ever heard in a smartphone.

We will update this feature as soon as we have reviewed the Asus ROG Phone in full to let you know how these two devices compare in real world use and not just on the spec sheet. Time moves quickly in the world of smartphones and it's likely that the newer phone will take the gaming crown.